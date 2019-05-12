Boom or Bust Predictions for NFL Offseason's Riskiest Moves

1 of 8

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Arguably the biggest free agent signing that occurred this offseason was the New York Jets acquiring running back Le’Veon Bell. After sitting out all of the 2018 season due to a contract dispute, Bell left the Pittsburgh Steelers for a four-year deal in New York with $35 million in guarantees, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

However, there are a few significant reasons that this contract will not pay off. First, we’ve already seen a drop in efficiency from Bell in the past few seasons. In 2014, Bell averaged 4.7 yards per carry on 290 rushes. Then, that number shot up to 4.9 in both 2015 and 2016. But in 2017, albeit on career-high rush attempts and targets, Bell averaged the second-lowest yards per carry (4.0) and yards per reception (7.7) of his career.

In Pittsburgh, Bell played in one of the league's most explosive offenses with arguably the NFL's best offensive line. Now, he will be joining a team with a sub-par offensive line and a young quarterback. Considering that he is already 27 years old and his best football may be behind him, that could spell trouble for Bell and the Jets. It's also worth noting that Bell hasn't been the most durable player in his career, missing games due to multiple knee and knee injuries in the past.

Look for Bell to get a lot of touches, both on the ground and through the air, for New York. But don’t expect him to be as efficient as he was in Pittsburgh. If his efficiency continues to drop, this could prove to be a major bust for the Jets in free agency.