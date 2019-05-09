NHL Playoffs 2019: Updated Stanley Cup Outlook Before Conference Finals

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The NHL postseason is down to four teams. One of those outfits will end the season by winning the Stanley Cup. But there's one more round to go before the Cup is on the line.

The conference finals get underway Thursday with Game 1 in the Eastern Conference between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes. The Western Conference Final between the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues begins Saturday.

All four remaining teams have been tested this postseason, with each having played at least one seven-game series in the first two rounds.

Conference Finals Schedule (All Times ET)

*If necessary

Thursday, May 9

Game 1: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Saturday, May 11

Game 1: St. Louis at San Jose, 8 p.m., NBC

Sunday, May 12

Game 2: Carolina at Boston, 3 p.m., NBC

Monday, May 13

Game 2: St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Tuesday, May 14

Game 3: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Wednesday, May 15

Game 3: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Thursday, May 16

Game 4: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Friday, May 17

Game 4: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Saturday, May 18

Game 5: Carolina at Boston, 7:15 p.m., NBC*

Sunday, May 19

Game 5: St. Louis at San Jose, 3 p.m., NBC*

Monday, May 20

Game 6: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Tuesday, May 21

Game 6: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Wednesday, May 22

Game 7: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Thursday, May 23

Game 7: St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Conference Finals Preview

Eastern Conference

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The Hurricanes swept the New York Islanders in the second round and then awaited the winner of the series between the Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets. After a hard-fought six games featuring two that went into overtime, Boston notched the victory and advanced to the Eastern Conference Final.

History suggests the Bruins will win this series, as they have had more recent playoff success. The Hurricanes didn't make the playoffs between 2010 and 2018. During that time, the Bruins made the postseason seven times, winning the Stanley Cup in 2011 and reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2013.

However, Carolina might be peaking at the right time. The Hurricanes have won six straight games, which includes back-to-back victories in Games 6 and 7 in the first round to eliminate the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals. In Carolina's eight playoff wins, it has allowed more than two goals only once—its 4-3 double overtime Game 7 win over Washington in the first round.

But Boston has also had a strong postseason, winning a seven-game series against the Toronto Maple Leafs and a six-game series against the Blue Jackets.

"We're happy to be here, but we're not satisfied," Bruins left wing Brad Marchand said, according to NHL.com's Matt Kalman. "This isn't where we want to finish, not where we want to be. ... So at the end of the day, the only thing that matters is if you won the Cup. If not, then you're all losers."

Western Conference

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

San Jose is the only team of the four remaining that has played two seven-game series. After falling behind 3-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Sharks rallied for three straight wins. Then they alternated wins with the Colorado Avalanche in the second round, winning Game 7 at home Wednesday to advance.

The Blues have also faced adversity this postseason. After winning a six-game series against the Winnipeg Jets, they fell behind 3-2 to the Dallas Stars in the second round. However, St. Louis won on the road in Game 6 and returned home for the Game 7 victory that booked the Blues' place in the Western Conference Final.

This should be another competitive series. Although San Jose has home-ice advantage, hosting Games 1 and 2—as well as potential Games 5 and 7—St. Louis has had success on the road this postseason, winning five of its six away games.

A strong opponent isn't anything new for the Sharks this postseason. The Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final last year, and the Avalanche had a five-game series win over the Calgary Flames in the first round. The Blues will be another challenge.

"That is going to be another tough series," Sharks right wing Joonas Donskoi said, according to NHL.com's David Satriano. "... This was a tough series [against Colorado], one-goal games, it was really fun to play. [The Blues are] going to be the same way. It's going to be tough, and [I'm] looking forward to that."