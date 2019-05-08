Panthers TE Greg Olsen Donates $2.5M to Pediatric Cardiac Center

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen continues to use his platform to give back.

On Tuesday, the Atrium Health Foundation announced the Greg Olsen Foundation had donated $2.5 million "to help build a next-generation pediatric cardiovascular and congenital heart outpatient clinic" at Levine Children's Hospital. Per the website, it marks the largest contribution ever from Olsen's foundation to the hospital.

"While most know Greg Olsen as a Pro Bowl tight end for the Carolina Panthers, we at Levine Children's know him and his wife, Kara, as visionary leaders and champions for pediatric congenital heart disease," Levine Children's president Stacy Nicholson, MD, said.

Nancy Dobrolet, MD, called the new clinic a "game-changer for the children of the Carolinas."

Olsen took to social media to further spread awareness:

This is just the latest charitable act by the 34-year-old NFL star.

Olsen and his wife, Kara, established the HEARTest Yard initiative back in 2012, according to the Atrium Health Foundation website. The purpose was to focus on the "home health care for children with congenital heart disease."

The Olsens' HEARTest Yard Fund donated $750,000 in November 2017 to create a cardiac neurodevelopmental program at the Carolinas Medical Center. After raising $10,000 in the Man of the Year Charity Challenge in January 2018, Olsen donated an additional $15,000 to Levine Children's for a total of $25,000 to the cause.

Olsen is a two-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award finalist.