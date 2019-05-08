Ex-Browns OT Joe Thomas to Join NFL Network for Thursday Night Football

Jason Miller/Getty Images

NFL Network's Thursday Night Football broadcasts are getting a new addition, as former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas is joining as a pre- and postgame analyst.

"I am thrilled to join NFL Network and Thursday Night Football," he said in a press release, per Nick Shook of ClevelandBrowns.com. "Throughout my playing career, I quickly realized there are few events which can rival the excitement and action of primetime NFL games, and having the chance to be a part of that atmosphere each week is something I greatly look forward to."

According to NFL.com, Thomas will also "appear on NFL Network's expansive coverage of such events as Super Bowl LIV, the NFL Scouting Combine and the NFL Draft, as well as various NFL Network programs such as NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay Morning."

Thomas was one of the best left tackles in football during his playing days (2007-17), appearing in 10 Pro Bowls and earning first-team All-Pro honors six times.

He's been no stranger to the media in his retirement, hosting The ThomaHawk Show podcast with former NFL wideout Andrew Hawkins and making appearances on ESPN 850's Cleveland Browns Daily.