Most Overrated NFL Teams Heading into the 2019 Season

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

This time of year marks a period of hope for all 32 NFL teams. With the draft and free agency mostly over, fans have a better idea of what the 2019 iterations of their favorite clubs will look like.

But even for the best teams on paper, reality sometimes doesn't match the hype.

Take a look at projected win totals, and at least where the contenders are concerned, it can be difficult to find a club that stands out as "overrated." But it's important to note that oddsmakers in Vegas are trying to generate action on both the over and the under. It's done to hedge their bet, just as is done with point spreads.

However, the most recent playoff and Super Bowl odds at Bovada tell something different.

There are a handful of teams that have flaws that are too often overlooked—problems that could derail a trip to Miami and Super Bowl LIV: a porous defense, a terrible offensive line, a quarterback who hasn't played up to his paycheck.

And those handful of teams, dear reader, are overrated.