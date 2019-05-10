The Best Player Who Could Be Cut from Every NFL Roster This Offseason

0 of 32

Follow the money. The statement is as true in professional football as any other walk of life.

NFL teams won't release good players without reason. Mitigating factors prompt such action. More often than not, a burdensome contract causes the organization to move on from an established veteran.

Age, injuries, declining play and roster construction must be considered, but a player's release only makes sense if the financials are in the team's favor.

For example, the Jacksonville Jaguars haven't been thrilled with the work habits of certain star players. The organization might entertain the idea of moving on from one or two, but that would have to be accomplished via trade.

Leonard Fournette accounts for $7.4 million of this year's salary cap. Hypothetically, Jacksonville could cut the running back, and the previous number would increase to $8.94 million. This is known as dead money. The organization already paid the individual his guaranteed money, but NFL accounting allows the numbers to be spread over multiple years.

Other contracts are far more manageable and will lead to quality performers hitting the market. Each team has at least one talented player of note on the chopping block.

The numbers have to make sense, though. Otherwise, an organization should—and most likely will—cut a quality player.

After all, it's a business.