Joe Namath: 'I'd Probably Be Dead by Now If I Hadn't Stopped Drinking'

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

In his autobiography, All the Way: My Life in Four Quarters, Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath expressed his belief that giving up alcohol helped save his life.

According to ESPN.com's Rich Cimini, Namath wrote in the book released Tuesday that a voice in his head he named "Slick" often pushed him to drink: "Every now and then Slick whispers, but having a name for him makes me listen to him differently. And, health-wise, I'd probably be dead by now if I hadn't stopped drinking."

The 75-year-old Namath is among the most famous and celebrated quarterbacks in NFL history, and he is best known for guaranteeing and delivering a New York Jets win over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.