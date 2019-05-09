Grading Every NFL Team's Undrafted Free-Agent Haul

0 of 32

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The 2019 NFL draft ended more than a week ago, which feels like an eternity during the offseason. The internet has been overflowing with draft grades since before Round 7 ended. Winners and losers have been established. It's time to forget about rookie draft classes until at least training camp, right?

Well, not exactly. While the draft is long over, teams have been in the process of acquiring rookies through free agency ever since. Though they won't show up on many draft trackers, undrafted free agents are important pieces of prospect classes.

It doesn't matter where, or even if, a player is selected—it only matters if they can play. Many undrafted rookies can do just that, and several will go on to have fruitful careers.

How has each team done gathering such talent so far? Here, you'll find some of the most notable names signed by every franchise, along with overall grades based on class potential, team fits, team needs and value.