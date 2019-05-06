Video: Watch Dez Bryant Run for 1st Time Since Suffering Achilles Injury

Video: Watch Dez Bryant Run for 1st Time Since Suffering Achilles InjuryMay 6, 2019
Veteran NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant is running once again after suffering an Achilles injury in the 2018 season.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Dez Bryant is running out on the field for the first time since tearing his Achilles just two days after signing with the Saints 🙌 (via @DezBryant) https://t.co/o5pCWMzZcP
The New Orleans Saints signed Bryant to a one-year deal in early November last season, but he tore his Achilles just two days later while running routes in practice.
Dez Bryant @DezBryant
Things was just starting to heat up for me... I won’t question the man upstairs... this is the ultimate test.. thank you everyone for the prayers
It was a tough break for Bryant, who last appeared in an NFL game in the 2017 season. The 30-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler, though he hasn't offered elite numbers since the 2014 campaign, when he caught 88 passes for 1,320 yards and 16 scores.
Since then, injuries have limited Bryant, along with a general decline in play. He remains unsigned this offseason, though he appears to be progressing nicely in his Achilles rehabilitation.