Video: Watch Dez Bryant Run for 1st Time Since Suffering Achilles Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Veteran NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant is running once again after suffering an Achilles injury in the 2018 season.

The New Orleans Saints signed Bryant to a one-year deal in early November last season, but he tore his Achilles just two days later while running routes in practice.

It was a tough break for Bryant, who last appeared in an NFL game in the 2017 season. The 30-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler, though he hasn't offered elite numbers since the 2014 campaign, when he caught 88 passes for 1,320 yards and 16 scores.

Since then, injuries have limited Bryant, along with a general decline in play. He remains unsigned this offseason, though he appears to be progressing nicely in his Achilles rehabilitation.