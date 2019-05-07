Gabriel Landeskog Powers Avalanche to Game 6 OT Win vs. Sharks

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Colorado Avalanche pushed their second-round series with the San Jose Sharks to a seventh game following a 4-3 overtime victory Monday at Pepsi Center in Denver.

Gabriel Landeskog, who was without a point in the previous three games, scored the winning goal for Colorado at the 17:28 mark of the first overtime period. Fresh off making 37 saves in a losing effort Saturday, Philipp Grubauer stopped the Sharks 19 times in Game 6.

What's Next?

The series moves back to San Jose for Game 7 on Wednesday. One of the Dallas Stars or St. Louis Blues will have already punched their ticket into the Western Conference Final by then. The two teams have a Game 7 of their own on Tuesday in St. Louis.