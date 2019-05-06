NHL Playoff Bracket 2019: Upcoming Stanley Cup TV and Live-Stream Schedule

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

One Game 7 matchup is on the way in the second round of the NHL playoffs, but will there be two more to come?

The answer to that question will be decided Monday, as two teams look to advance to the conference finals and their opponents aim to stave off elimination. Over the next few days, three teams will join the Carolina Hurricanes, who swept the New York Islanders, in the next round.

It's been an exciting postseason thus far, so it would only be fitting to see three of the four second-round series go to seven games.

Second-Round Schedule (All Times ET)

*If necessary. All games can be streamed live on NBC Sports Live.

Monday, May 6

Game 6: Boston at Columbus, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 6: San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Tuesday, May 7

Game 7: Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Wednesday, May 8

Game 7: Columbus at Boston, TBD*

Game 7: Colorado at San Jose, TBD*

Monday Preview

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks are both looking to notch Game 6 wins on the road, while the Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche are aiming to force a Game 7.

First, the Bruins will travel to take on the Blue Jackets and look to carry over their momentum from back-to-back wins in Games 4 and 5. After beating the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games in the first round, the Bruins fell behind 2-1 in this series, before rallying to take control.

This is only the second time that Columbus has trailed in a series this postseason as it swept the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round and won Games 2 and 3 over Boston after dropping the series opener.

"It's disappointing [to lose Game 5], but you just move past it because you know you have a great opportunity in front of us," Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno said, according to NHL.com's Dan Rosen. "In front of our fans, at home, we should be ready to rock."

The winner of the Bruins-Blue Jackets series will move on to face the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals.

In Monday's second game, the Sharks will look to follow their Game 5 win with a Game 6 victory to clinch their series against the Avalanche. So far, San Jose and Colorado have alternated wins through the first five games of the series.

In the first round, the Sharks overcame a 3-1 deficit against the Vegas Golden Knights with three straight wins. They're in a much better position in this series against the Avalanche.

Colorado beat Calgary in five games in the first round, so this is the most difficult spot it has been in so far this postseason.

"I kind of felt after reviewing some of [Game 5] that [the Sharks] were just the more desperate hockey team, and I'm sure they didn't want to come back to Colorado down 3-2, and they got their win," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said, according to NHL.com's Tim Campbell. "Now we're going to have to have that same type of desperation [Monday]."