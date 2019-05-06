NHL Playoffs 2019: Updated Schedule, Predictions for Remaining 2nd-Round Series

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The next few days will be filled with some exciting matchups to wrap up the second round of the NHL playoffs.

The St. Louis Blues notched a Game 6 win to force a Game 7 on Tuesday in their series against the Dallas Stars. And depending on how Monday's games go, there could be two more Game 7 matchups to follow on Wednesday.

However, it's possible the Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks could win Game 6 of their respective series to advance to the conference finals. In order to do that, both will have to go on the road and notch victories at Columbus and Colorado, respectively.

Second-Round Schedule (All Times ET)

*If necessary

Monday, May 6

Game 6: Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 6: San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Tuesday, May 7

Game 7: Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Wednesday, May 8

Game 7: Columbus at Boston, TBD*

Game 7: Colorado at San Jose, TBD*

Second-Round Series Predictions

Boston over Columbus

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Bruins have taken control of this series with back-to-back victories in Games 4 and 5. Although they're going on the road for Game 6, that momentum should continue as they'll win at Columbus to advance to the Eastern Conference finals, where they'll face the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Blue Jackets have had a strong postseason, as they swept the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round and jumped out to a 2-1 series lead over the Bruins. However, Boston is the better team, and it will prove that with a third straight victory to advance.

"Like I said before, they're going to have their best game, they're going to come out hard, their backs are against the wall, that's how you always play good," Bruins center Charlie Coyle said, according to NHL.com's Matt Kalman. "So we know what's coming from them and we know what we've got to bring."

San Jose over Colorado

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Playing on their home ice, the Avalanche will force a Game 7 with a victory on Monday night. However, don't expect them to go on to win the series.

The Sharks have already dealt with adversity this postseason, and they'll return to their home ice for Game 7 and notch a victory to advance to the Western Conference finals.

If San Jose has its way, then a Game 7 won't be necessary, like it was in its first-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

"We have a great opportunity here. We know they are going to bring their best game so we have to do the same thing," Sharks center Gustav Nyquist said, according to NHL.com's David Satriano. "It's a big game for us. We want to close this out on the road, obviously, and not have it go to Game 7, so we've got to match their desperation."

St. Louis over Dallas

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Down 3-2 in the series, the Blues needed to win two straight games to avoid elimination. They took care of the first part on Sunday, winning Game 6 in Dallas. Now, they return to St. Louis looking to notch a Game 7 victory.

And that's exactly what they'll do, completing the comeback to advance to the Western Conference finals.

The Blues have been better on the road this postseason, as they're 5-1 in away games and only 2-4 at home. They haven't won at home since Game 1 of this series against the Stars, but that will change in Game 7.

"For me, it's even," St. Louis coach Craig Berube said, according to NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger. "We're going into a Game 7. We've got to forget about this game, it's over with and we've got to prepare for a tough Game 7. That's the bottom line."