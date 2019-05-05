Bayern Munich Announce Franck Ribery Will Leave Club at End of Season

Bayern Munich Announce Franck Ribery Will Leave Club at End of SeasonMay 5, 2019
Bayern Munich announced on Sunday that longtime winger Franck Ribery will not sign a new contract and will instead leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season.
The German champions took to Twitter to share the news:
FC Bayern English @FCBayernEN
🗞️ @FranckRibery will not extend his contract with #FCBayern, and will leave this summer. Thank you for everything, Franck. ❤️ #MiaSanMia, forever 👑 https://t.co/QNOwpFJ9tF
Per Goal's Ronan Murphy, Ribery said he wants to continue playing but has no firm plans for his future:
Ronan Murphy @swearimnotpaul
Frank Ribery on his future: "I don't have a real plan for next season yet. I don't know what I can do and where I can go to play football. Of course I want to continue playing but I'm not 100 per cent sure yet." #FCBayern
The 36-year-old has represented the club since 2007, amassing an impressive collection of silverware. He won the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League with the Bavarians, as well as eight Bundesliga titles, and could add a ninth this season.
With two matches left to play, Bayern lead Borussia Dortmund by four points. A win over RB Leipzig on Saturday will seal the deal for the Bavarians.
Ribery is also a three-time French Player of the Year winner, and he became the first to hold that distinction and the German Footballer of the Year at the same time, doing so in 2008. He finished in third place in the Ballon d'Or race in 2013, and per Bleacher Report's Alex McGovern, he would have won under the current criteria:
Alex McGovern @AlexMcGovern11
Reminder: Franck Ribery should be leaving Bayern with the 2013 Ballon d'Or. From 1956-2009 & 2016-present it was voted for by journalists. From 2010-2015 it merged with FIFA who included int'l captain/manager voting. Under the original and current system he was the clear winner. https://t.co/FYwueY6beC
International success eluded Ribery, who took second place with France at the 2006 FIFA World Cup and retired from Les Bleus in 2014.
Even at the age of 36, Ribery has played regularly for Bayern this season, making 23 total appearances in the Bundesliga. He will likely have plenty of options as a free agent, whether it's in Europe or a league like MLS.
He's not the only longtime Bayern winger who will leave the club this summer, with Arjen Robben also headed for the exit door:
Ronan Murphy @swearimnotpaul
Arjen Robben confirms that he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, telling Omnisport: 'This is my last season at Bayern. I had 10 wonderful years. Now it's time.' #FCBayern
Bayern brought in Alphonso Davies in January and also have Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry in the squad. But with two longtime stars leaving, they are likely to spend big on another star winger in the summer.
Lille's Nicolas Pepe has been frequently mentioned as a target, and while his agent, Samir Khiat, recently told RTL there are no favourites for his signature (h/t Mirror's Alex Smith), Bayern was the only club he mentioned by name.