NHL Playoff Bracket 2019: TV Start Times, Live-Stream Schedule and More

The second round of the NHL playoffs is winding down, and there could be three Game 7 matchups on the way.

While the Carolina Hurricanes wait for the rest of the round to unfold, the Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks are one win from advancing. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues, Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche are looking to stave off elimination in their respective Game 6 matchups.

The next few days should provide some exciting playoff hockey, beginning with Sunday's Game 6 between the Blues and Stars.

2nd-Round Schedule

*If necessary. Games can be streamed live on NBC Sports Live. All Times ET.

Sunday, May 5

Game 6: St. Louis at Dallas, 3 p.m., NBC

Monday, May 6

Game 6: Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 6: San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Tuesday, May 7

Game 7: Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Wednesday, May 8

Game 7: Columbus at Boston, TBD*

Game 7: Colorado at San Jose, TBD*

Game 6 Predictions

St. Louis over Dallas

The Blues will need to go on the road and win to force a Game 7 at home, and that's exactly what they are going to do. Although St. Louis dropped Game 4 in Dallas, it had won its four previous road games this postseason.

After losing Games 4 and 5, the Blues will get back on track and extend their season with a Game 6 victory.

While St. Louis has had a great season, coming after a slow start to the regular season, it isn't ready for it to be over yet.

"You can take some of the experiences and be excited," Blues wing David Perron said, according to NHL.com's Tracey Myers. "There's a lot of pressure, but it's also a lot of fun. It's what we play for. In December and November, we felt like we were losing that opportunity. Now we've found it again and we've got to give it our best game."

Boston over Columbus

The Bruins took control of their series with a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets in Game 5 on Saturday. Now they are going to Columbus for Monday's Game 6, looking to advance past the second round.

Expect that to happen, as Boston will move on to the Eastern Conference Final, where it will take on Carolina.

Last year, the Bruins lost in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round. This year, they are in a good position to make a deeper playoff run.

"It's huge," Boston goalie Tuukka Rask said of the Game 5 victory, according to NHL.com's Matt Kalman. "It's a best-out-of-three there, so you want to take care of business at home like we did [Saturday]. But a great game. They're a great team too. They don't quit. You give them a little life, they're going to take it."

Colorado over San Jose

The Sharks are going to win this series, but it's going to take seven games.

On Monday, the Avalanche will extend their season by a game with a home win over the Sharks. San Jose took a 3-2 series lead with a 2-1 home win in Game 5 on Saturday.

Colorado has played a competitive series, notching wins in Games 2 and 4. The teams will continue to alternate wins, as the Avalanche will force a Game 7.

"We would have liked to go home leading 3-2, obviously, but the reality of the matter is, we're not so we have to win a hockey game at home," Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog said, according to NHL.com's David Satriano.