NHL Playoffs 2019: Schedule Guide for Sunday's Stanley Cup Round 2 Game

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

There may be only one NHL playoff game Sunday, but it should be a good one.

The St. Louis Blues will look to stave off elimination as they travel to take on the Dallas Stars, who will look to become the second team to advance to the conference finals.

The Stars, Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks are all one win away from advancing. Dallas will look to progress Sunday, while the other two series will resume Monday.

However, it's still possible that there could be three Game 7 matchups, which would provide a thrilling conclusion to the second round.

The Carolina Hurricanes are the only team through to the conference final round, and they are awaiting the winner of the Bruins-Blue Jackets series in the Eastern Conference.

Sunday Schedule

Game 6: St. Louis at Dallas, 3 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday Preview

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Blues and Stars were expected to have a competitive second-round series, and it's delivered. However, it could be coming to an end Sunday afternoon.

Dallas will look to secure the series with a Game 6 victory at home after taking control with a Game 5 win in St. Louis on Friday.

If there's one team that could force a Game 7 on the road, though, it's the Blues, who won their first four road games this postseason before dropping Game 4 in Dallas. They had a 2-1 lead in the series before losing the past two games to the Stars.

"Adversity is going to happen," St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington said, according to NHL.com's Tracey Myers. "Your back is against the wall. There's a little extra desperation in your step. Don't overthink it. Just play your game."

This series has been similar to the most recent time these teams met in the postseason. In the second round in 2016, the Stars and Blues were tied at two. St. Louis won Game 5 on the road and then rebounded from a Game 6 loss to take Game 7 in Dallas to advance to the Western Conference Final.

The adversity may be greater this time for the Blues, but they know what it takes to win a long series against the Stars.

St. Louis hasn't been to the Stanley Cup Final since going three straight years from 1968 to 1970—the first three seasons in franchise history. And the franchise has never won the Cup.

In order to end that drought, the Blues first have to win Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Stars are one win away from their first trip to the Western Conference Final since 2008. And they don't want this series to extend to Tuesday.

"That's what we have to keep in mind here," Stars center Jason Spezza said, according to NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger. "We're heading home here. We have a big opportunity to finish the series at home. Otherwise, if you go to a Game 7, it's a coin flip. Anything can happen. We have the opportunity to close out a very good team, and we know we'll see their absolute best."