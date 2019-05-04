Kentucky Derby 2019: Final Results, Standings, Payouts and Replay Highlights

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The horse that crossed under the finish wire first did not win the 145th Kentucky Derby.

Maximum Security, leading the race all the way around the track, was disqualified in the Kentucky Derby. That gave Country House, a 65-1 longshot, and the second-place finisher as they crossed the line, the title of Kentucky Derby winner.

It was the first disqualification in the history of the Run for the Roses, and an amazing bit of luck for Country House.

As Maximum Security made his way around the far turn, he angled out sharply and got in the way of War of Will and Long Range Toddy. After race stewards studied five different views of the incident for nealry 20 minutes, they made the unprecedented decision to take down Maximum Security's number and award the victory to Country House.

Maximum Security jockey Luis Saez explained in an NBC interview that his horse had been scared by the crowd noise, and that's what caused him to angle out. However, he explained that he had straightened his mount out shortly after his horse had gotten away from him, and that he thought he deserved to keep his winning position.

Country House ended up in the winner's circle, while Code of Honor was awarded second place, and Tacitus ended up third.

Final Kentucky Derby Results and Payouts

Finish: Horse; Jockey; Trainer (Payout)

1 (DQ). Maximum Security; Luis Saez; Jason Servis

2. Country House; Flavien Prat; William I. Mott ($1.86 million)

3. Code of Honor; John R. Velazquez; Claude R. McGaughey III ($600,000)

4. Tacitus; Jose L. Ortiz; William I. Mott ($300,000)

5. Improbable; Irad Ortiz, Jr.; Bob Baffert ($150,000)

6. Game Winner; Joel Rosario; Bob Baffert ($90,000)

7. Master Fencer; Julien R. Leparoux; Tsunoda K

8. War of Will; Tyler Gaffalione; Mark E. Casse

9. Plus Que Parfait; Ricardo Santana, Jr.; Brendan P. Walsh

10. Win Win Win; Julian Pimentel; Michael J. Trombetta

11. Cutting Humor; Mike E. Smith; Todd A. Pletcher

12. By My Standards; Gabriel Saez; W. Bret Calhoun

13. Vekoma; Javier Castellano; George Weaver

14. Bodexpress; Chris Landeros; Gustavo Delgado

15. Tax; Junior Alvarado; Danny Gargan

16. Roadster; Florent Geroux; Bob Baffert

17. Long Range Toddy; Jon Kenton Court; Steven M. Asmussen

18. Spinoff; Manuel Franco; Todd A. Pletcher

19. Gray Magician; Drayden Van Dyke; Peter Miller

Kentucky Derby Betting Payouts (Win, Place, Show)

Country House ($132.40, $56.60, $24.60)

Code of Honor (N/A, $15.20, $9.80)

Tacitus (N/A, N/A, $5.60)

Exacta (20-13): $3,009.60

Trifecta (20-13-8): $5,737.65

Superfecta (20-13-8-5): $51,400.10

Maximum Security had won all four of his previous races and was running an ideal tactical race before the incident. He got out of the gate quickly, went right to the lead and stayed there throughout, rebuffing every challenge.

However, the quick move to the outside ended up costing Saez, trainer Jason Servis and owners Gary and Mary West.

Trainer William Mott had sensed that his horse was going to get the benefit of the steward's decision shortly after the objection sign went up at Churchill Downs. He stated rather matter-of-factlly while being interviewed on the NBC broadcast that Maximum Security had impeded two other horses, and that if it had been a standard race, the stewards would disqualify the horse.

The specific video above shows just how close Maximum Security came to making contact with War of Will and also getting in the way of Long Range Toddy.

While the disqualification is the first of its kind in North America's most famous race, it is clear that an accident could have taken place had the disqualified horse made contact with either of those two runners.

The victory by Country House was the first Kentucky Derby triumph for Mott. Many expected his other horse, Tacitus, to have a chance at coming away with the win, but that horse had to settle for third place.

"It feels pretty darn good," Mott said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "It was an odd way to do it and we hate to back into any of these things. We'll just have to prove ourselves in the future."

Country House is one of the longest shots in recent memory to win the Kentucky Derby, and he paid $132.40 on a $2 win bet, $56.60 to place and $24.60 to show.

Code of Honor paid $15.20 and $9.80, while Tacitus paid $5.60 to show. The exacta paid a robust $3,009.60, while the trifecta paid $5,737.65. The top four horses paid $51,400.10 for the Superfecta.