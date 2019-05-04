The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 151

0 of 7

UFC Fight Night 151 came to the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Saturday with an elite lightweight main event.

Title contenders Donald Cerrone and Al Iaquinta put their title dreams on the line and it was Cerrone who kept his afloat with a five-round unanimous decision. Cerrone utilized his full striking skill set against Iaquinta and rarely gave him space to attack.

"Cowboy" made his case to be one of the next title contenders in a crowded lightweight division.

In the co-main event, Derek Brunson got back in the win column over Elias Theodorou. Brunson has only lost to the elite in the division and a win over Theodorou puts him back on track to make another climb up the middleweight ranks.

But was he a real winner? What about the remaining fighters on the card?

Let's not beat around the bush and get right to examining who came out of Ottawa with more than a win bonus or an even more soul-crushing defeat. These are the real winners and losers from the UFC's latest trip to Canada.