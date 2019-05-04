NHL Playoff Bracket 2019: Updated Stanley Cup Schedule, Game Times and Picks

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The second round of the NHL playoffs is gearing up to have an exciting conclusion.

While the Carolina Hurricanes swept the New York Islanders on Friday to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, the other three second-round series are still going. With two series level at 2-2, there will be some crucial matchups over the next few days to decide which teams will keep their seasons alive.

The Hurricanes will face either the Columbus Blue Jackets or Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference Finals, while either the Colorado Avalanche or San Jose Sharks will take on the Dallas Stars or St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference Finals.

Second-Round Schedule (All Times ET)

*If necessary

Saturday, May 4

Game 5: Columbus at Boston, 7:15 p.m., NBC

Game 5: Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Sunday, May 5

Game 6: St. Louis at Dallas, 3 p.m., NBC

Monday, May 6

Game 6: Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 6: San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Tuesday, May 7

Game 7: Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Wednesday, May 8

Game 7: Columbus at Boston, TBD*

Game 7: Colorado at San Jose, TBD*

Picks for Remaining Second-Round Series

Boston over Columbus

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

The Bruins notched a 4-1 road win in Game 4 to even the series. They'll build momentum from that to win again in Saturday's Game 5 and go on to capture the series.

Boston has already faced this situation during the postseason. It won Game 4 of its first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs to even that series. Then, after losing Game 5, the Bruins won back-to-back contests in Games 6 and 7 to advance.

This time, Boston won't have to play from behind in this series again, and it will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2013.

"It's a great opportunity for us to be up 3-2 and going back to Columbus," Bruins center David Krejci said, according to NHL.com's Matt Kalman. "It's a really important game [Saturday]."

San Jose over Colorado

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Sharks overcame adversity earlier this postseason, rallying back from a 3-1 deficit with three straight wins to beat the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round. This time, they're in a much better spot with their series against the Avalanche tied 2-2 and home-ice advantage for Games 5 and 7.

Expect San Jose to take back control of this series with a Game 5 win at home, which will help it advance to the Western Conference Finals for the second time in four years.

The Sharks know what they need to do in order to do that.

"It's 2-2 and we've got home advantage, and we have to just step it up and play a little bit better at home because we can't leave [goalie Martin Jones] like that," San Jose center Tomas Hertl said, according to NHL.com's Tim Campbell. "We need more forwards to step it up. We had a couple of good chances last couple of games, breakaways, and we have to put them in because [Jones] can't do everything."

St. Louis over Dallas

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

In order to win this series, the Blues will have to win Game 6 in Dallas and Game 7 in St. Louis. But that's exactly what they're going to do.

The Stars have a 3-2 lead after notching back-to-back wins in Games 4 and 5. And although the series returns to Dallas for Sunday's Game 6, the Blues have gone 4-1 on the road this postseason.

St. Louis will bounce back with two straight wins to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the second time in four years.

"Got to win or you go home, simple as that," Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz said, according to NHL.com's Tracey Myers. "The desperation level needs to be the highest it has ever been. We've got to play our best game, and we feel confident going in there."