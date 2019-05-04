NHL Playoffs 2019: Latest Stanley Cup TV Schedule, Game Times and More

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The Carolina Hurricanes became the first team to advance past the second round of the NHL playoffs, completing a four-game sweep against the New York Islanders on Friday night. However, another team won't be joining them until Sunday, if not later.

While the Hurricanes made quick work of the Islanders to reach the Eastern Conference finals, the rest of the second-round series have been competitive. That includes the two series that will resume Saturday with crucial Game 5 matchups.

The second round could go on until Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes will be resting while waiting to take on either the Columbus Blue Jackets or Boston Bruins in the next round.

Second-Round Schedule (All Times ET)

*If necessary

Saturday, May 4

Game 5: Columbus at Boston, 7:15 p.m., NBC

Game 5: Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Sunday, May 5

Game 6: St. Louis at Dallas, 3 p.m., NBC

Monday, May 6

Game 6: Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 6: San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Tuesday, May 7

Game 7: Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Wednesday, May 8

Game 7: Columbus at Boston, TBD*

Game 7: Colorado at San Jose, TBD*

Saturday Preview

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Both Saturday contests are Game 5 matchups in series that are tied at 2.

First, the Boston Bruins will look to carry over the momentum from their Game 4 road win to take control of their series against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Boston was down 2-1 in the series before its 4-1 win on Thursday.

The Blue Jackets had no issues in the first round, sweeping the Tampa Bay Lightning, who were the best team in the NHL during the regular season. The Bruins are proving to be a greater challenge, and this could be a series that goes the full seven games.

Each of the first two games of this series went to overtime, with each team winning one of those games.

"It's a series for a reason," Columbus defenseman Seth Jones said, according to Field Level Media (h/t ESPN.com). "We knew it wasn't going to be an easy series against a team that has been there and done that. Game 5 is obviously a pretty big one."

The San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche are also tied at 2 heading into Saturday night's Game 5.

The Sharks and Avalanche have alternated wins through the first four games of the series, with Colorado evening it at 2 with a 3-0 victory in Game 4 on Thursday. Now, the series moves back to San Jose, where the Sharks won Game 1 but dropped Game 2.

"We were the desperate team [Thursday] night, and we needed to be in order to make this a series, and now we know we're going to get the same type of effort from them as we had last night," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said, according to NHL.com's Rick Sadowski. "They're going to be better and we have to be better as well."

The Sharks will look to prevent that from happening as they'll host Game 5 and a potential Game 7.

"We're 2-2 here, we've got home ice the rest of the way, so just got to take care of business next game," San Jose goalie Martin Jones said, according to Field Level Media (h/t ESPN.com).