Hurricanes Sweep Islanders, Advance to 1st Eastern Conference Final Since 2009

The Carolina Hurricanes scored three goals in a 6:40 second-period span en route to beating the New York Islanders 5-2 in Game 4 of their NHL Eastern Conference Semifinal on Friday.

The Hurricanes swept the Islanders 4-0 in the best-of-seven contest and will now await the winner of the Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets matchup that's tied at two games apiece.

Teuvo Teravainen, Greg McKegg and Justin Williams scored the second-period goals for the Canes, who had not made the playoffs since their 2009 Eastern Conference Final run.

Andrei Svechnikov added the team's final score in the third, and goaltender Curtis McElhinney made 26 saves.

Sebastian Aho scored Carolina's first goal on a power play at the 4:44 mark. That followed the Isles' first goal, a power-play marker from Mathew Barzal at 2:30. Brock Nelson added the game's final goal with 1:09 left.

The Islanders entered Friday facing a significant uphill climb. Not only were they down 3-0 and faced with beating the Canes on the road just to force Game 5, but the Carolina crowd came out in full force:

It reached the point where Sara Civian of The Athletic couldn't hear the second-period horn over the Raleigh, North Carolina, crowd:

The Canes gave their fans much to cheer about during their three-goal second period.

With the game tied at one, Teravainen took a Warren Foegele pass and put home a goal via the back door at 2:11:

Carolina kept the pressure on and converted when McKegg poked home a loose puck through goalie Robin Lehner's five-hole:

New York pulled Lehner for backup Thomas Greiss after the score, but Civian felt the blame should have gone on the skaters, not the netminder:

The goalie change didn't shift momentum, and Williams knocked home a midair pass from Jordan Staal at 8:51 for his team's fourth goal:

By that point, the Isles seemed frustrated, as Cory Lavalette of North State Journal pointed out:

The Islanders did stop the bleeding from that point forward, but they were unable to score themselves.

Oddly enough, the second-period numbers (minus the goals) weren't lopsided in the Canes' favor, per The Point:

However, the Canes still dominated on the scoreboard. Andrew Gross of Newsday summed up the performance well:

That 20-minute frame was unexpected given how well the Isles played in the first despite going into intermission tied at one. New York earned a power play at 1:13 and had four shots on goal in less than a minute before Barzal opened the scoring at 2:10:

But Aho didn't wait long to respond when he snuck in a power-play goal of his own:

Neither team could get much going offensively in the third period, which wasn't bad news for the Canes as they preserved their three-goal lead. Carolina eventually broke through with a Svechnikov insurance goal at 15:13, and Nelson answered for the Islanders just under four minutes later.

The Islanders' season undoubtedly ended in disappointment, but their 103 regular-season points were the franchise's most since the 1983-84 campaign, despite losing captain John Tavares in free agency. New York also has a 21-year-old star in Barzal, who led the team in points (62).

Carolina will head to the Eastern Conference Final for the fourth time in franchise history.