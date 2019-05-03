NHL Playoff Bracket 2019: Remaining Stanley Cup TV, Live-Stream Schedule

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The NHL playoffs are poised to have some exciting finishes in the second round.

Of the four series, three are currently tied at 2, meaning there could be some thrilling Game 6 and/or Game 7 matchups early next week. The winners of each of the four second-round series will advance to the conference finals.

Among the eight remaining playoff teams, the most recent to win the Stanley Cup was the Boston Bruins, who won it in 2011.

Second-Round Schedule (All Times ET)

*If necessary

Friday, May 3

Game 4: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 5: Dallas at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Saturday, May 4

Game 5: Columbus at Boston, 7:15 p.m., NBC

Game 5: Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Sunday, May 5

Game 6: St. Louis at Dallas, 3 p.m., NBC

Game 5: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Monday, May 6

Game 6: Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 6: San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Tuesday, May 7

Game 6: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, TBD*

Game 7: Dallas at St. Louis, TBD*

Wednesday, May 8

Game 7: Columbus at Boston, TBD*

Game 7: Colorado at San Jose, TBD*

Game 7: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders TBD*

Friday Preview

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes could become the first team to advance to the conference finals. They'll have a chance to sweep the New York Islanders at home on Friday night.

After a seven-game series win over the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals in the first round, the Hurricanes have won three straight against the Islanders. They notched the first two victories in New York, then returned home for a 5-2 win on Wednesday.

With the other three series all tied at 2, Carolina has an opportunity to quickly get to the second round and rest up for the Eastern Conference finals.

"It's obviously a cool feeling," Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce said, according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. "We've faced a lot of adversity to get here. We're still a full win away, so we're not taking anything lightly."

Only four NHL teams have come back from an 0-3 deficit to win a playoff series. The Islanders will be looking to do it for the second time, as they rallied from three games down to win a series against the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1975.

In Friday's second game, the St. Louis Blues will look to bounce back from their first road loss this postseason to take back control of their series against the Dallas Stars.

Down 2-1 in the series, the Stars notched a 4-2 win in Game 4 on Wednesday.

The Blues will aim for better results on their home ice, where they're only 2-3 this postseason. They dropped Game 2 against the Stars in St. Louis.

"I think now for us, we've just got to hit the reset button. We're in a really good spot right now. It's a best-of-three, we have home ice and going home for Game 5, obviously," Blues defenseman Colton Parayko said, according to NHL.com's Louie Korac. "We're in a good spot."