Patrice Bergeron, Bruins Capture Game 4 Win over Blue Jackets to Even Series 2-2

Patrice Bergeron scored two goals and Sean Kuraly and David Pastrnak added one apiece as the Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 in Game 4 of their NHL Eastern Conference second-round playoff series at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Tuukka Rask made 39 saves for the Bruins, who tied the Blue Jackets 2-2 in the best-of-seven matchup.

Artemi Panarin scored the lone Columbus goal, and Blue Jackets netminder Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 41 shots.

