NFL Trades that Should Happen Before the 2019 NFL Season

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

No trade is unrealistic in the NFL.

This rule used to apply to only mock drafts. The way the 2019 draft ended up unfolding would have been slammed by most onlookers if it was a simple mock draft before the event started.

Similar story for trade suggestions. Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders? Odell Beckham Jr. joining forces with Baker Mayfield on the Cleveland Browns? Top-tier pass rushers on tags like Dee Ford and Frank Clark getting immediately moved?

It all seemed too good to be true—at one point. If this offseason has taught fans anything, it is to not put anything past front offices desperate to win now at almost any price. And thanks to revamped rosters due to free agency and the draft, along with ever-evolving cap situations and needs, more trades are sure to unfold over the course of the summer.

While the Odell Beckham Jr. trade was for Jabrill Peppers and two picks, the other aforementioned trades this offseason were simply for picks. Antonio Brown was acquired for a third- and a fifth-rounder, Dee Ford for a 2020 second-rounder and Frank Clark for a first-rounder, a pick swap and a 2020 second-rounder. Disregarding the specifics, the following trades move undervalued players on shaky ground to organizations that can better utilize their talents—and might only need to sacrifice picks to do so. Whether by adding a necessary tool or subtracting a distraction, these trades can help teams improve in 2019.