Kentucky Derby 2019 Post Time: NBC TV Start Time, Final Predictions and More

Millions will gather to watch the 2019 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, and all many will concerned with is the featured Run of the Roses at 6:50 p.m. ET.

According to Sports Media Watch, the Kentucky Derby has attracted at least 14 million viewers for 11 straight years. Whether you're a diehard fan, casual viewer or somewhere in between, we'll watch it together.

2019 Kentucky Derby Info

Start Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

2019 Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Positions

2. War of Will (+1500)

3. Tax (+2000)

4. By My Standards (+1500)

5. Gray Magician (+5000)

6. Improbable (+500)

7. Vekoma (+1500)

8. Maximum Security (+800)

9. Tacitus (+800)

10. Plus Que Parfait (+3000)

11. Cutting Humor (+3000)

12. Code of Honor (+1200)

13. Win Win Win (+1200)

14. Master Fencer (+5000)

15. Game Winner (+450)

16. Roadster (+500)

17. Long Range Toddy (+3000)

18. Spinoff (+3000)

19. Country House (+3000)

20. Bodexpress (+3000)

Final Predictions

Drawn on the rail, War of Will has little choice but to surge for the lead immediately to avoid getting trapped. Not since Ferdinand in 1986 has the inside gate won the Kentucky Derby.

Good thing War of Will is known for early speed, right?

The colt should be among the leaders at the clubhouse turn, provided it avoids a slip―something that unfortunately happened when running from Post 6 at the Louisiana Derby. Moving over to Post 2 following the scratches of Omaha Beach and Haikel should give him a little more space too.

Vekoma (Post 7) and Maximum Security (8) figure to be alongside in the early moments. Spinoff (18) and Bodexpress (20) may attempt to charge, though it'll be a decent challenge from their spots.

As usual, the backstretch will provide a few key changes.

Race favorites Game Winner (15) and Roadster (16) will likely tuck inside because of their post positions. They should be near Tacitus (9) after the William Mott-trained horse swiftly heads to the rail when Vekoma and Maximum Security charge out of the gate.

Then, it'll be a matter of closing speed, which is where Code of Honor (12) and Win Win Win (13) could shine.

By that time, however, the favorites should be tucked in a good spot. Roadster, Game Winner and stablemate Improbable―all trained by Bob Baffert, who is eyeing a record-tying sixth Derby victory―will highlight a close race on the final quarter mile.

Baffert will earn that momentous triumph thanks to Game Winner―an aptly named horse for this occasion.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.