200-Plus Women's Hockey Players to Skip Next NWHL Season over State of Sport

MARKKU ULANDER/Getty Images

More than 200 women's hockey players announced on Thursday they will skip the next National Women's Hockey League season in protest.

John Wawrow and Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reported the news, noting the goal of the move is to "establish a single, economically viable professional league" after some players said they had to fund their own health insurance while being paid as little as $2,000 annually.

Wawrow and Whyno explained the Canadian Women's Hockey League folded over a month ago, which left the United States-based NWHL as the only women's professional hockey league in North America.

The Athletic's Katie Strang provided further details of the statement released by the players:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.