The Most Improved Teams of the 2019 NFL OffseasonMay 4, 2019
The Most Improved Teams of the 2019 NFL Offseason
Every year, a handful of NFL teams make the right and necessary offseason moves to take the next step as a franchise. This year won't be any different.
In 2018, the Chicago Bears added several talented players on both sides of the ball. In turn, they went from an NFC bottom-feeder to a Super Bowl contender.
Today, we are looking at the five teams that improved most this offseason and are set up to dominate in 2019. Which team could follow the 2018 Bears and the 2017 Los Angeles Rams?
Let's dive into the list and take a look at a few leading candidates.
Cleveland Browns
After they took a massive step forward in 2018, the Cleveland Browns are looking to make their first playoff appearance since 2002. Based on some of their offseason moves, the goal appears to be much, much higher than that.
Per 92.3 The Fan's Daryl Ruiter, new head coach Freddie Kitchens said, "Everything will always revolve around winning the Super Bowl." And with the talent they have added this offseason, it's not an impossible goal.
The Browns shocked the football world when they traded for All-Pro receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason. He gives Cleveland a true No. 1 wideout to pair with Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry, and his presence alone should open up opportunities for other players on the offense, including Nick Chubb and David Njoku.
Beckham is precisely what this offense needed to ascend even higher.
On defense, Cleveland added talent in free agency, via trade and through the draft. The Browns began the offseason by trading for defensive end Olivier Vernon, who is expected to start opposite Myles Garrett. Vernon is the ideal No. 2 rusher in the NFL as he can win with both quickness and power. He should fare well in Cleveland and will rarely be doubled.
The team also signed veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, who fills one of the biggest defensive holes and should start next to Larry Ogunjobi.
In the draft, the Browns threw a ton of picks at defense, selecting cornerback Greedy Williams and linebackers Sione Takitaki and Mack Wilson. Williams will compete with Terrance Mitchell for the No. 2 cornerback job opposite Denzel Ward. Takitaki and Wilson will provide quality depth at linebacker behind Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey.
On paper, the Browns look like a team ready to compete in the AFC playoffs. But will all this new talent mesh well? That remains to be seen.
In the meantime, it's pretty clear the Browns have one of the most improved rosters in all the NFL.
Green Bay Packers
If one team is going to make a dramatic leap in 2019, it's the Green Bay Packers.
They made a head coaching change in the offseason, moving on from Mike McCarthy in favor of Matt LaFleur. That alone should breathe life into an organization that felt stale for the past few years.
Additionally, they added a significant amount of talent on defense. The team signed two high-priced pass-rushers in Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith. While neither is likely to be a star in Green Bay, both are quality players who will dramatically improve the team's presence on the edge.
Green Bay also addressed its secondary this offseason, bringing in free safety Adrian Amos from Chicago. Amos is a reliable player who can play either safety spot with ease. He's started 56 games over the last four seasons, totaling 230 solo tackles and 13 tackles for loss. He should prove a massive upgrade over Kentrell Brice and Tramon Williams.
During the draft, the Packers grabbed two players with incredibly high ceilings.
The initial selection at No. 12 overall was Rashan Gary from Michigan, who has the versatility to play all across the defensive line. Later in the first round, they added safety Darnell Savage Jr. to pair with Amos. Savage can line up at either safety spot and has experience playing cornerback at Maryland.
Overall, the Packers will go as far as Aaron Rodgers takes them. However, his job should be a little easier now that Green Bay has dramatically improved its defense. Don't be surprised if this team sits atop the NFC North after this offseason's significant upgrades.
New York Jets
For the last couple of decades, the AFC East has been run by the New England Patriots without anyone else presenting too much of a challenge. However, the New York Jets took a few steps this offseason to put themselves into a position from which they can compete with the Patriots in the upcoming years.
In free agency, they scooped up two of the biggest names on the market: running back Le'Veon Bell and linebacker C.J. Mosley.
Bell gives the Jets a workhorse back who can help Sam Darnold in the passing game, as well. After he sat out all of the 2018 season, Bell should be refreshed and ready to handle a major workload in 2019. Mosley gives the Jets a dynamic middle linebacker to pair with Avery Williamson.
New York also added arguably the best player in the draft in Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. How the Jets will deploy him and Leonard Williams remains to be seen, but their interior pass-rush should be much improved in 2019. Lastly, they drafted edge-rusher Jachai Polite, who could instantly become the best pass-rusher on the roster.
The Jets added a ton of talent this offseason, but now it's up to new head coach Adam Gase and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams to get the most of them. Don't be surprised if they challenge for a playoff spot this season.
Oakland Raiders
For most of the 2018 season, the Oakland Raiders were the laughing stock of the league. They started the season 1-8, and their only win came in overtime against the Cleveland Browns. The roster was severely lacking in talent—true even before they traded away Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper.
However, first-year general manager Mike Mayock has done a fantastic job bringing in talent at critical areas of need this offseason.
The biggest acquisition was wide receiver Antonio Brown, who will be able to fill the shoes of Cooper. Oakland also signed veterans Trent Brown, Lamarcus Joyner and Tyrell Williams, all of whom are expected to start in Week 1.
Brown is expected to be the starter at left tackle, and that will allow second-year player Kolton Miller to play on the right side. Joyner is expected to be the team's starting free safety, but don't be surprised if he is the starting slot cornerback as well. Finally, Williams will be the No. 2 receiver and the team's primary deep threat.
In the draft, they reached on a few players, but all three of their first-round picks should be expected to play right away.
Clemson's Clelin Ferrell might not have been a top-10 player in this class, but he will instantly function as the team's best edge-rusher. Running back Josh Jacobs is expected to compete with Doug Martin for the lead back spot. Johnathan Abram is a physical safety who could challenge Karl Joseph for snaps right away.
Overall, the Raiders' roster is significantly more talented than it was a year ago, and that should make them a much better team in 2019.
Washington Redskins
The Washington Redskins quietly had a nice offseason.
They were put into a tough situation last year and entered the offseason without a starting-caliber quarterback after Alex Smith, paid like a franchise quarterback, suffered a leg injury that could end his career. However, the team traded for Case Keenum and eventually selected Dwayne Haskins with the No. 15 pick in the draft.
Washington was able to acquire the near-consensus No. 2 passer in the draft without trading away assets. Haskins is young (22) and inexperienced, but he projects as a high-floor, low-ceiling passer in the NFL—much like Smith. If nothing else, he gives the team a developmental option in 2019.
Washington also added one of the draft's premier pass-rushers in Montez Sweat, whose stock might have fallen because of a reported heart issue. After they lost Preston Smith to the Green Bay Packers in free agency, Sweat should walk into the starting lineup and provide speed off the edge opposite Ryan Kerrigan.
The Redskins were also able to add two more receiving weapons in the draft—Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon, both of whom should aid Haskins' development. McLaurin is a deep threat who played with the rookie quarterback at Ohio State, and Harmon is a jump-ball receiver who can operate all over the field in the mold of Allen Robinson II.
On paper, the draft should prove incredibly fruitful for Washington. But that's only part of their offseason success.
They signed Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins to a massive deal as a replacement for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. They also received good news concerning linebacker Rueben Foster, who the team signed after the San Francisco 49ers cut him following an arrest on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. That charge was later dropped, and the NFL announced he wouldn't be suspended for any games in 2019. His presence alone should improve the Redskins defense.
Their success in 2019 will be dictated by the quarterback play from either Haskins or Keenum. However, this is a significantly better roster than it was at this time last season.