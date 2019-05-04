The Most Improved Teams of the 2019 NFL Offseason

1 of 5

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

After they took a massive step forward in 2018, the Cleveland Browns are looking to make their first playoff appearance since 2002. Based on some of their offseason moves, the goal appears to be much, much higher than that.

Per 92.3 The Fan's Daryl Ruiter, new head coach Freddie Kitchens said, "Everything will always revolve around winning the Super Bowl." And with the talent they have added this offseason, it's not an impossible goal.

The Browns shocked the football world when they traded for All-Pro receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason. He gives Cleveland a true No. 1 wideout to pair with Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry, and his presence alone should open up opportunities for other players on the offense, including Nick Chubb and David Njoku.

Beckham is precisely what this offense needed to ascend even higher.

On defense, Cleveland added talent in free agency, via trade and through the draft. The Browns began the offseason by trading for defensive end Olivier Vernon, who is expected to start opposite Myles Garrett. Vernon is the ideal No. 2 rusher in the NFL as he can win with both quickness and power. He should fare well in Cleveland and will rarely be doubled.

The team also signed veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, who fills one of the biggest defensive holes and should start next to Larry Ogunjobi.

In the draft, the Browns threw a ton of picks at defense, selecting cornerback Greedy Williams and linebackers Sione Takitaki and Mack Wilson. Williams will compete with Terrance Mitchell for the No. 2 cornerback job opposite Denzel Ward. Takitaki and Wilson will provide quality depth at linebacker behind Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey.

On paper, the Browns look like a team ready to compete in the AFC playoffs. But will all this new talent mesh well? That remains to be seen.

In the meantime, it's pretty clear the Browns have one of the most improved rosters in all the NFL.