NHL Playoff Bracket 2019: Latest Dates, TV Schedule for Stanley Cup Bracket

The Dallas Stars were determined not to fall into a 3-1 hole in their home game against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

The Stars quickly went down 1-0 after Vladimir Tarasenko of the Blues scored after five minutes, but they were not going to be thrown off course in Game 4. Dallas scored the next four goals before the Blues potted a late goal to make the final score more respectable at 4-2.

The teams are tied at 2-2, with the fifth game set for St. Louis on Friday night

The New York Islanders were just as determined as the Stars, but they were not successful on the road in Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes and fell by a 5-2 margin.

After dropping the first two games at home, New York was already in a desperate position. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, are on a huge roll in the postseason. Since falling 3-2 behind to the Washington Capitals in the opening round of the playoffs, the Hurricanes have reeled off five consecutive wins, and they lead the Islanders 3-0.

2nd-Round Picture, Schedule

*If necessary. All times ET.

Columbus vs. Boston (Blue Jackets lead 2-1)

Game 4: Boston at Columbus, Thursday at 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 5: Columbus at Boston, Saturday at 7:15 p.m., NBC

Game 6: Boston at Columbus, Monday at TBD*

Game 7: Columbus at Boston, May 8 at TBD*

Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders (Hurricanes lead 3-0)

Game 4: New York at Carolina, Friday at 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 5: Carolina at New York, Sunday at 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 6: New York at Carolina, Tuesday at TBD*

Game 7: Carolina at New York, May 8 at TBD*

Dallas vs. St. Louis (Series tied, 2-2)

Game 5: Dallas at St. Louis, Friday at 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 6: St. Louis at Dallas, Sunday at 3 p.m., NBC

Game 7: Dallas at St. Louis, Tuesday at TBD*

Colorado vs. San Jose (Sharks lead 2-1)

Game 4: San Jose at Colorado, Thursday at 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 5: Colorado at San Jose, Saturday at 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 6: San Jose at Colorado, Monday at TBD*

Game 7: Colorado at San Jose, May 8 at TBD*

Jason Dickinson scored the game-tying goal for the Stars, and Jason Spezza fired home a slap shot in the final minute of the first period to give the Stars a lead they would not relinquish.

John Klingberg and Roope Hintz added second-period goals for the Stars to give them full control, and goalie Ben Bishop kept the St. Louis offense from making any inroads until Robert Thomas scored with less than seven minutes remaining.

The Blues could get no closer as the Stars earned the win in front of their home fans.

"It's a big response by our guys and a big win for these fans," Bishop said, per Jeff Miller of NHL.com. "Desperation's a good word, but I think we were just playing the way we were supposed to play. Guys came in tonight and did the job."

If they can repeat that effort Friday night in St. Louis, the Stars will take the lead in the series

The Hurricanes and Islanders were tied at 2-2 after two periods, and the Hurricanes broke the deadlock with 9:45 remaining in the third period. Islanders goalie Robin Lehner had the puck behind the net and tried to keep it away from the forechecking Sebastian Aho. However, the Carolina forward deflected the puck and centered it to Justin Williams. The Hurricanes power forward got enough on the shot to get it past Lehner.

Aho explained his thought process on the play. "I made a read," Aho said, per Kurt Dursterberg of NHL.com. "I saw him on the forehand, so I kind of cheated on the boards. I just tried to knock it out of the air, and I got a piece of it."

The Hurricanes added empty-net goals by Teuvo Teravainen and Aho to put the game away.

Goalie Curtis McElhinney got the win for the Hurricanes in the first postseason start of his career. He made 28 saves in the victory, and head coach Rod Brind'Amour mentioned him as he praised the team.

"I thought we were good all game," Brind'Amour said. "It looked more like our team. We had some mistakes, and [McElhinney] came up big again when he had to. It was great to see him get in there and get [this] win."

The Boston Bruins will attempt to square their series with the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday night. Columbus took a 2-1 series lead Tuesday with a 2-1 victory. Boston pressed the attack throughout the third period, but Sergei Bobrovsky kept them from scoring the tying goal.

The Bruins are not looking at Bobrovsky as anything more than a hot goalie. Brandon Carlo said the goals would come if the Bruins continued to put pressure on him, and Jake DeBrusk followed up on that.

"In general, he doesn't give you a whole lot," DeBrusk said, per Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com. "But when he does, there's definitely some net there. It's just a matter of executing, and obviously it's tough and different things are happening, but like any goalie in this league, we've got to just make sure we get eyes and volume of shots."

The Colorado Avalanche are in the same position as the Bruins, as they need a win to square their series with the San Jose Sharks. However, the Avs are at home Thursday, and their roaring fans should improve their chances.

The Sharks dictated the pace in Game 3, as they picked up a 4-2 win at Pepsi Center. Logan Couture led the way for San Jose with a hat trick, and the Avs are going to have to contain him if they want to pick up the series-tying victory.

Head coach Jared Bednar said his team is making too many turnovers because they keep trying to make plays on the rush even though the San Jose defense is not letting that happen. He said the Avs have to change their approach if they are going to be successful.

"To me, it's having the mindset that we're willing to be patient and disciplined with our decisions," Bednar said, per Rick Sadowski of NHL.com. If we've got to go forecheck, then so be it, and eventually, we'll come up with a puck and we can play some offensive zone time and create some scoring chances that way."

Bednar concluded: "It's going to be a little bit of a different mindset for our group that we haven't had recently and in going through the season, but it's something we're going to have to make an adjustment to."