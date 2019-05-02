BIG3 Basketball League 2019 Draft Results and Full Team Rosters

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The 2019 BIG3 draft was held in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, and Royce White had the honor of being the No. 1 overall pick.

Also of note, former NBA No. 1 overall pick Greg Oden was taken seventh overall by the Aliens.

Ice Cube's three-on-three league is entering its third season, which will tip off on June 22. As the reigning champs, Power did not have the opportunity to make a selection on Wednesday, though they do get to keep all six players from last year's squad.

Also of note, 3's Company did not have a selection in the first round after making it to the championship game a season ago.

While the original eight teams remain, there will be four expansion teams joining the BIG3 in 2019: Aliens, Bivouac, Enemies and Triplets.

Below is a look at how the draft shook out.

Draft Results

Round 1

1. Enemies: Royce White, PF

2. Triplets: Chris Johnson, C

3. 3 Headed Monsters: Larry Sanders, C

4. Killer 3s: Josh Powell, PF/C

5. Ball Hogs: Will McDonald, PF/C

6. Tri-State: Yakhouba Diawara, G/F

7. Aliens: Greg Oden, C

8. Trilogy: Patrick O'Bryant, C

9. Bivouac: Shawne Williams, F

10. Ghost Ballers: Jamario Moon, F

The first round provides a pair of notable players with another shot at professional basketball in the United States.

The 16th overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft, White appeared in just three games in the Association, back in 2013-14 with the Sacramento Kings. An anxiety disorder impacted his NBA career, and his fear of flying caused him to travel by bus for some road games.

For those wondering, White traveled to Las Vegas by plane...according to his shirt:

This comes just more than two months since the 28-year-old told ESPN.com's Greg Rosenstein that he was going after the UFC's heavyweight belt.

White most recently played for the London Lightning in the National Basketball League of Canada from 2016 to 2018. He was named the league MVP in 2017 while leading his team to the championship, and he went on to lead the league in scoring last season at 25.4 points.

Meanwhile, Oden was a first-round pick one year after going undrafted.

Oden's career in the association was derailed before it ever got started, as he had to undergo microfracture surgery on his right knee before he was ever able to take the court during the regular season. After a promising start to the 2009-10 campaign (11.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game) he underwent microfracture surgery on his left knee after just 21 games and would not play again until 2013-14.

The 7'0", 250-pound center received another opportunity as a role player alongside LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh with the Miami Heat in 2013. He has not played in the NBA since 2014, leaving him with just 105 career regular-season appearances.

He averaged 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game for his career.

Oden has since suited up for the Chinese Basketball Association's Jiangsu Dragons (2015-16) and The Basketball Tournament's Scarlet & Gray (2018).

Round 2

11. Bivouac: CJ Leslie, F

12. Killer 3s: Donte Greene, F

13. 3 Headed Monsters: Tre Simmons, G

14. Tri-State: Jason Richardson, G

15. Triplets: Alan Anderson, G

16. Trilogy: Sam Young, F

17. Ghost Ballers: Alex Scales, G

18. Aliens: Brandon Rush, G/F

19. Ball Hogs: Jermaine Taylor, G

20. Enemies: Craig Smith, PF

After the first round featured no shortage of big men coming off the board, shooting appeared to be the emphasis of Round 2.

Two-time NBA dunk contest champion Jason Richardson may have been the most notable selection of the second round, though the 38-year-old admitted that he's nearing the end of his playing days:

Richardson joins a star-studded roster that features Jermaine O'Neal, Amar'e Stoudemire and Nate Robinson.

Round 3

21. Triplets: Sergerio Gipson, G

22. 3 Headed Monsters: Mario Chalmers, G

23. Aliens: Robert Vaden, G/F

24. Ball Hogs: Dusan Bulut, G

25. Killer 3s: C.J. Watson, G

26. 3's Company: Dijon Thompson, F

27. Trilogy: Carlos Arroyo, G

28. Bivouac: Dion Glover, G

29. Ghost Ballers: Mike Taylor, G

30. Tri-State: Bonzi Wells, G/F

31. Enemies: Frank Robinson, G

Round 3 featured a familiar face in Mario Chalmers.

After leading the Kansas Jayhawks to the NCAA title in 2008, Chalmers went on to have himself a solid NBA career after being a second-round pick. He was the starting point guard of the Miami Heat squad that went to four consecutive NBA Finals from 2011 to 2014, winning two championships during that span.

Rosters

Power

Corey Maggette (Captain)

Cuttino Mobley (Co-captain)

Glen "Big Baby" Davis (Co-captain)

Ryan Gomes

Quentin Richardson

Chris Andersen

3's Company

DerMarr Johnson (Captain)

Baron Davis (Co-captain)

Drew Gooden (Co-captain)

Andre Emmett

Jason Maxiell

Dijon Thompson

3 Headed Monsters

Rashard Lewis (Captain)

Reggie Evans (Co-captain)

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (Co-captain)

Larry Sanders

Tre Simmons

Mario Chalmers

Tri-State

Jermaine O'Neal (Captain)

Amar'e Stoudemire (Co-captain)

Nate Robinson (Co-captain)

Yakhouba Diawara

Jason Richardson

Bonzi Wells

Killer 3s

Stephen Jackson (Captain)

Metta World Peace (Co-captain)

Al Harrington (Co-captain)

Franklin Session (Co-captain)

Josh Powell

Donte Greene

C.J. Watson

Trilogy

Jason Terry (Captain)

James White (Co-captain)

David Hawkins (Co-captain)

Patrick O'Bryant

Sam Young

Carlos Arroyo

Ball Hogs

Brian Scalabrine (Captain)

Josh Childress (Co-captain)

DeShawn Stevenson (Co-captain)

Will McDonald

Jermaine Taylor

Dusan Bulut

Ghost Ballers

Mike Bibby (Captain)

Ricky Davis (Co-captain)

Carlos Boozer (Co-captain)

Jamario Moon

Alex Scales

Mike Taylor

Triplets

Joe Johnson (Captain)

Al Jefferson (Co-captain)

Jannero Pargo (Co-captain)

Chris Johnson

Alan Anderson

Sergerio Gipson

Aliens

Andre Owens (Captain)

Kendrick Perkins (Co-captain)

Shannon Brown (Co-captain)

Greg Oden

Brandon Rush

Robert Vaden

Bivouac

Josh Smith (Captain)

Will Bynum (Co-captain)

Anthony Morrow (Co-captain)

Shawne Williams

CJ Leslie

Dion Glover

Enemies

Gilbert Arenas (Captain)

Perry Jones (Co-captain)

Lamar Odom (Co-captain)

Royce White

Craig Smith

Frank Robinson