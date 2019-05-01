Justin Williams' Clutch Goal Hands Hurricanes 3-0 Series Lead vs. Islanders

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Justin Williams scored the game-winning goal with 9:45 remaining in the third period as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 5-2 in Game 3 of their NHL Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series.

The Hurricanes lost 1-0 and 2-1 leads but preserved their third edge to beat the Islanders, who fell behind 3-0 in their best-of-seven matchup.

Carolina led 3-2 heading into the final minute before two empty-net goals closed the game.

Teuvo Teravainen scored twice and Justin Faulk and Sebastian Aho each found the net once. Curtis McElhinney added 28 saves.

Devon Toews and Josh Bailey scored New York's goals.

