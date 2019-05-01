Logan Couture Hat Trick Gives Sharks Crucial Game 3 Win vs Avalanche

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Logan Couture netted a hat trick as the San Jose Sharks beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in Game 3 of their NHL Western Conference second-round playoff series Tuesday.

Couture scored the game-winner with 7:10 remaining in the third and added an insurance empty-netter with a half-minute remaining to give his team the two-goal win:

Per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, Couture has scored 43 postseason goals since 2010, the second-most in the league behind only Washington Capitals left wing Alexander Ovechkin's 50.

Timo Meier had the other Sharks goal. Nathan McKinnon and Matt Nieto each scored for the Avalanche, who trail the Sharks 2-1 in their best-of-seven matchup.

