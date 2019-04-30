Matt Duchene Powers Blue Jackets Past Bruins in Game 3 for 2-1 Series Lead

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 30: Matt Duchene #95 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is congratulated by his teammates after beating Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins for a goal during the second period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 30, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Boone Jenner and Matt Duchene each scored goals as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 in Game 3 of their NHL Eastern Conference second-round playoff series on Tuesday.

Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 36 saves on 37 shots.

Jake DeBrusk scored the lone goal for the Bruins, who trail the Blue Jackets 2-1 in their best-of-seven matchup.

Duchene netted Columbus' game-winner off a rebound for the second time in two games as he put home the Blue Jackets' second goal at 12:42 of the second period:

That goal followed his Game 2 double-overtime winner to give Columbus a 3-2 victory:

        

