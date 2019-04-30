Matt Duchene Powers Blue Jackets Past Bruins in Game 3 for 2-1 Series Lead

Matt Duchene Powers Blue Jackets Past Bruins in Game 3 for 2-1 Series LeadMay 1, 2019
Boone Jenner and Matt Duchene each scored goals as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 in Game 3 of their NHL Eastern Conference second-round playoff series on Tuesday.
Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 36 saves on 37 shots.
Jake DeBrusk scored the lone goal for the Bruins, who trail the Blue Jackets 2-1 in their best-of-seven matchup.
Duchene netted Columbus' game-winner off a rebound for the second time in two games as he put home the Blue Jackets' second goal at 12:42 of the second period:
That goal followed his Game 2 double-overtime winner to give Columbus a 3-2 victory:
