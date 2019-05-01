Which NFL Team Should Trade for Gerald McCoy?

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy became the subject of trade rumors prior to the 2019 NFL draft. He remains a member of the organization, but he's not guaranteed to start the upcoming season in the same uniform.

The overall lack of veteran player movement during the draft came as a surprise. Only the Josh Rosen deal prevented a shutout. Significant names such as Patrick Peterson, Chris Harris Jr., Duke Johnson Jr. and McCoy didn't change squads, though they were thought to be available.



Fireworks occurred before the draft when Antonio Brown, Frank Clark and Odell Beckham Jr. netted first-round picks. However, a rather significant target may still be on the block in McCoy, and at least one team is reportedly still interested in the defensive lineman.

According to the Canton Repository's Steve Doerschuk, "[Cleveland Browns general manager John] Dorsey's interest in McCoy is believed to be ongoing, and the [Tampa Bay] Buccaneers likely still have an appetite for getting value from him for the program new pilot Bruce Arians is building."

The Browns make little sense as a trade partner from financial and personnel perspectives. But the Oakland Raiders do.

In Cleveland, the Browns are all-in to win this season. The team isn't even afraid to discuss its Super Bowl aspirations two years after a winless campaign, which can be seen in Dorsey's aggressiveness acquiring Beckham, Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson, as well as his willingness to trade up in the draft's second round for cornerback Greedy Williams.

The organization may view the six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman as the final piece for a legitimate run under first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens. At a discounted price, a potential move would become far more palatable. Right now, a trade doesn't fall into that category.

Before any organization makes an offer to the Buccaneers, it must reconcile McCoy's current contract. The 31-year-old defensive lineman has three years remaining on his deal with an average salary-cap hit of $12.81 million per season. This year, he's slated to make $13 million in base salary.

"I've gotta evaluate him," Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said of McCoy in March, per ESPN.com's Jenna Laine. "Guy's up there in age, it's different. It's usually the age when they're getting paid the most, and production and [pay] don't match. So we've gotta find that out."

Arians elaborated on what he initially saw of the nine-year veteran based on film work.

"Would I like to see him more disruptive? Yeah," the coach said, per The Athletic's Greg Auman. "We can use him. If he's here, he's going to be used a bunch. It's just a matter of what happens."

Well, McCoy isn't there. The team captain didn't attend voluntary workouts at the beginning of last month. His status will be defined once the Buccaneers begin organized team activities on May 14, or the situation could fester until June's first mandatory mini-camp.

None of the remaining years on McCoy's contract are guaranteed, which means Tampa Bay or another organization could move on from him at any time without incurring further financial ramifications.

For the Browns, financial flexibility will be inhibited if the organization plans to keep the veteran defensive lineman beyond the 2019 campaign. That's where problems really begin.

Currently, Cleveland owns the league's fifth-most salary-cap space at $33.25 million, per Spotrac. The franchise can easily absorb McCoy's current salary. However, his addition would severely limit what it could do in the future, dropping the team's available space to $20.25 million before the front office signs its incoming rookies. Furthermore, he would lessen what little cap space the Browns have in 2020, which currently sits at a projected $12.48 million. Only five teams have less.

The existing space can be rolled over into next year, but the Browns must consider re-signing left tackle Greg Robinson, linebacker Joe Schobert, safety Damarious Randall and wide receiver Rashard Higgins. Also, the window to negotiate long-term extensions with defensive end Myles Garrett, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and tight end David Njoku opens in 2020.

Some of McCoy's incoming money can be offset by Johnson in a deal. But the majority of Cleveland's remaining salary cap is already earmarked for those decisions if the franchise plans to maintain its core of young talent.

Furthermore, McCoy's skill set is redundant with one of the organization's top offseason acquisitions. The Browns already signed fellow 3-technique Sheldon Richardson to a three-year, $37 million contract. Unless Cleveland plans to play McCoy at 1-technique over Ogunjobi, which seems unlikely, the 2010 first-rounder would become an expensive sub-package defender.

McCoy to the Browns is an exciting proposition, but trading for him at his current salary while considering the team's roster construction is shaky at best.

Instead, the Raiders are the most logical trade partner.

Other franchises such as the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks own enough salary-cap space to make something happen, but the move wouldn't be in their best interests, either.

New Raiders general manager Mike Mayock placed his stamp on the organization with his plan to build the roster.

"What are you looking for in an Oakland Raider?" Mayock rhetorically asked in an interview with The MMQB's Albert Breer at the combine. "And I think the teams that consistently win are most consistent in that philosophy. Pick a team. You look at the way the Ravens have drafted over the years with Ozzie [Newsome], or Kevin Colbert and the Pittsburgh Steelers."

A theme developed throughout Mayock's first draft class: The Raiders chose prospects with leadership qualities and significant production, especially in their biggest games. The selections were every bit as much about culture change as talent infusion.

Forget Jack Tatum, George Atkinson, Lyle Alzado and an aging Bill Romanowski. Those were Al Davis' Raiders. Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs, Johnathan Abram and Trayvon Mullen are what a Raider looks like today.

Mayock told Ferrell one obligation came with being this year's fourth overall draft pick: "That's leadership."

For nine seasons, McCoy served as the face of the Buccaneers franchise—its best player and primary voice. The defensive tackle made six Pro Bowls and earned three All-Pro designations.

"All of those are individual awards, I've never sniffed the playoffs," the defensive lineman said in a 2015 interview with Bleacher Report. "People looking at leadership in the wrong way. A true test of a leader is not where you're going. It's how many people are willing to follow you. That's what I'm all about now. I'm trying to get guys to get on board, follow me and play the right way."



Nothing really changed in the subsequent four seasons. McCoy is still a good player. He's a leader, and he can help a team attempt to finally taste the postseason.

Unlike Cleveland, Oakland hasn't reached a point at which its lineup is filled with talent at every position. McCoy would be an instant upgrade at defensive tackle. His experience would also help the team's investments (Ferrell, Maxx Crosby, Arden Key, Maurice Hurst and P.J. Hall) grow and maximize their potential.

McCoy could immediately become the starting 3-technique next to the re-signed Johnathan Hankins, forming an impressive interior rotation alongside Hurst, Hall and a returning Eddie Vanderdoes.



His contract is far less of a burden for Oakland since the organization still has $31.07 in available salary-cap space for 2019 and $47.22 million next year. Center Rodney Hudson is the only significant in-house free agent.

Head coach Jon Gruden's preference toward veterans shouldn't be overlooked, either.



The Raiders, not the Browns, are a better bet to take on the aging veteran via trade and provide the right mentality for an overturned roster while improving last year's anemic defensive front.

