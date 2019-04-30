NHL Playoff Bracket 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Tuesday Picks

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Resiliency was the word for the St. Louis Blues Monday night, as they responded to multiple challenges from the Dallas Stars and picked up a key 4-3 road victory.

Patrick Maroon scored the game-winning goal with 1:38 remaining in the third period as the Blues took a 2-1 series lead after losing Game 2 at home.

The Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks will try to follow the Blues' lead by winning the third game on the road Tuesday night after both teams dropped the second game on home ice to the Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche, respectively.

Maroon's goal came shortly after Tyler Seguin had tied the score at 3-3 for the Stars. Alex Pietrangelo had scored earlier for the Blues and had given his team a 3-2 lead, while Andrew Cogliano scored a short-handed goal that had tied the score at 2-2.

The four goals by the two teams came in an action-packed span of less than 5 1/2 minutes.

Tuesday's NHL playoff action

Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN (Series tied, 1-1)

San Jose Sharks at at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN (Series tied, 1-1)

Games can be streamed live on NBC Sports Live.

Boston at Columbus

The Bruins had a chance to take a 2-0 lead on the Blue Jackets in Game 2 as they had a number of clear-cut scoring chances in overtime that they failed to convert.

Patrice Bergeron had the puck in front of Sergei Bobrovsky with the goalie out of position, but he could not control the puck and ended up shooting it into the goaltender's pads. Moments later, Game 1 hero Charlie Coyle rang a puck off the goalpost when he appeared to have room to put the puck past Bobrovsky.

In the end, Columbus capitalized on a power play in the second overtime when Matt Duchene banged home an Artemi Panarin rebound at the 3:42 mark to give the Blue Jackets the needed road win.

While the atmosphere was loud and boisterous in Boston, it figures to be more raucous in Columbus. The Blue Jackets are back at Nationwide Arena for the first time since sweeping Tampa Bay in the first round.

The Bruins and Blue Jackets played a pair of physical games in Boston, and Columbus figures to play even more of a hitting game at home. The Bruins will counter with Zdeno Chara, Noel Acciari and Charlie McAvoy, but Josh Anderson, Brandon Dubinsky and Seth Jones may have the edge in that area.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston's offense has not been operating at peak efficiency in the first two games of the series, as neither Bergeron nor Brad Marchand have scored to this point despite numerous chances. David Pastrnak scored in Game 2 when Coyle's centering pass deflected off his skate and into the net, but he has not been sharp.

He has whiffed on shots and his passes have not been accurate, and head coach Bruce Cassidy had him practicing on the third line Monday.

Cassidy said Pastrnak could end up playing on any one of the the top three lines. "We’ll make that decision [Tuesday]," said Cassidy, per Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe. "We’ve moved our wingers around anyway, so ... he could end up with Bergy, Krech (David Krejci), or Coyle. I’m not going to play him with [Sean] Kuraly, so I can probably let that out of the bag.”

Prediction

Look for another tight defensive game between these two teams. A third overtime game is a distinct possibility, but more than likely a late goal will end it in the third period. Panarin has already scored two goals in the series, and he may have the hot stick here. Columbus prevails by a goal and takes a 2-1 series lead.

San Jose at Colorado

The Sharks got the jump in the series with a 5-2 win at home in Game 1, but the Avs rebounded with a 4-3 win at the Shark Tank Sunday.

Now the Avs get a chance to seize control on home ice since they appear to be the faster team. Nathan MacKinnon has shown off his speed throughout the postseason, and it may be difficult for the Sharks to keep up with him and linemates Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen.

Head coach Jared Bednar had split that trio up during the regular season in an effort to spread the offense, but he put them back on the same line in Game 2. MacKinnon and Landeskog each had a goal and an assist, while Rantanen had an assist in the victory.

San Jose will try to counter with Brent Burns, Logan Couture and Joe Thornton leading the way. The Sharks would get a lift if captain Joe Pavelski can return. Pavelski suffered a concussion in San Jose's Game 7 triumph over the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the playoffs, and he has not played in the first two games of the series. His status for Game 3 has not been announced.

Prediction

San Jose has shown the ability to bounce back from adversity so far in this playoff season, overcoming a 3-1 deficit in the first round to beat Vegas. Losing a game at home is not likely to throw them off course.

However, the Avs should be able to get a lift playing at the Pepsi Center in front of their home fans. The speed of MacKinnon is likely to pay dividends, and the Avs should get the win and take the lead in the series.