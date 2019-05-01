NFL Players Whose Stocks Are Soaring This Offseason

1 of 8

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

If you thought Baker Mayfield was dangerous as a rookie, just wait until you see what he does with a superstar wide receiver at his disposal.

The Cleveland Browns finally found their franchise quarterback last season when they took Mayfield No. 1 overall. After breaking the rookie passing touchdown record with 27, Mayfield heads into his second season with an offensive-minded head coach in Freddie Kitchens and one of the league's best wide receivers in Odell Beckham Jr.

Although the Browns didn't have an offensive focus in the NFL draft this past weekend, adding Beckham alone should help take the aerial attack to new heights. The running game will also get a boost once Kareem Hunt returns from an eight-game suspension for shoving and kicking a woman in a hotel in February 2018.

Kitchens may not be the biggest name at head coach, but the work he put into Cleveland's offense as the interim coordinator last season should have Browns fans fired up.

For the first time in what feels like decades, the Browns are one of the NFL's most exciting teams in the NFL, and Mayfield is front and center for all of it.