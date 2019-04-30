2019 Draft Grades for Every NFL Team

2019 Draft Grades for Every NFL TeamApril 30, 2019
The 2019 NFL draft is over. While this means football fans now face the long lull between the draft and training camps, it also means anticipation of rookie-year impact has begun.
Every team looks better on paper after the draft than it did before, but some look more improved than others. Kyler Murray brings an immediate sense of excitement to the Arizona Cardinals. Though he plays the exact same position, the selection of Daniel Jones does not scream excitement.
Does this mean that the Cardinals nailed the draft while the New York Giants failed it? It's not exactly that simple. Football fans know classes have to be evaluated as a whole, not as a single selection.
Of course, nothing separates the good classes from questionable one like good old-fashioned letter grades. That's precisely what you'll find here, along with analysis of each class and some of the most significant selections.
Results and Grading
Grading players who have yet to take an NFL field isn't entirely fair. Therefore, these grades aren't based on individual players specifically, but rather on the perceived draft value of selections and draft classes as a whole.
Did a team navigate the draft well, add players who will immediately help the team or land talent later than expected? That will reflect positively on its draft grade. Did a team ignore needs, reach in order to fill them or otherwise make head-scratching decisions? Well, things are going the other way.
Let's dig in.
Arizona Cardinals
Most Notable Pick: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma (No. 1)
Whether the rest of the world believes quarterback Kyler Murray has a brighter future than Josh Rosen, the Arizona Cardinals do. They drafted the Oklahoma quarterback first overall and then moved Rosen for a second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-rounder.
"I'm not scared to make a mistake," Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said, per Peter King of ProFootballTalk.com. "That could cost me my career but at the same time, to be great and to have success you gotta be willing to take chances—ones that you believe in."
The Cardinals got their guy at quarterback, and that can't be understated.
In addition, they got him some weapons in the form of Andy Isabella (No. 62), Hakeem Butler (No. 103) and KeeSean Johnson (No. 174). They also landed potential defensive starters in cornerback Byron Murphy (No. 33) and safety Deionte Thompson (No. 139).
This draft will largely be defined by the selection of Murray, but it has the potential to provide Arizona's foundation on both sides of the ball for the next several years. If Murray is able to have the kind of rookie impact Baker Mayfield did in 2018, this class would be nothing short of a home run.
Overall Grade: A+
Atlanta Falcons
Most Notable Pick: Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington (No. 31)
It certainly wasn't a flashy draft for the Atlanta Falcons, but it wasn't a complete disaster, either.
Yes, Atlanta reached a bit for first-round guard Chris Lindstrom (No. 14). But if he solidifies a spot on the offensive line for the next decade, who cares?
The same can be said of first-round tackle Kaleb McGary, who has the tools needed to play either guard or right tackle. His potential pro versatility makes trading back into Round 1 for him a fine move.
Protecting quarterback Matt Ryan was a significant issue in 2018; he was sacked 42 times. Grabbing two linemen with starting potential was smart, even if Atlanta overdrafted to do so. The roster features enough talent that reaching to fill a massive need isn't going to doom the Falcons.
The rest of Atlanta's draft class consists primarily of projects and depth players, though former Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield (No. 111) has enough athletic upside to eventually develop into a star.
Overall Grade: C
Baltimore Ravens
Most Notable Pick: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma (No. 25)
Quarterback Lamar Jackson brought a lot of speed to the Baltimore Ravens offense as a rookie. It allowed them to operate with a run-oriented attack that still kept opposing defenses off guard. Adding more speed to the offense will make Jackson even more dangerous, and that's precisely what Baltimore did in the draft.
First-round pick Marquise Brown is a big play waiting to happen. While he may not get a heavy target load in Baltimore's offense, he'll be a threat to take it to the house every time Jackson gets him the ball. The young quarterback is an accurate deep-ball thrower, so Brown will be much more than a decoy.
In the fourth round, the Ravens added Justice Hill (No. 113), a scatback with legit 4.4 speed. He should immediately become the top complement to bruising running back Mark Ingram II. Wideout Miles Boykin is another 4.4 guy who will help the track-team offense explode.
Baltimore also added small-school edge-rusher Jaylon Ferguson (No. 85), who may become the heir apparent to longtime defensive star Terrell Suggs. If he can make a quick transition to the pro game, he'll be a steal in Round 3.
Overall Grade: B+
Buffalo Bills
Most Notable: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston (No. 9)
The Buffalo Bills may have gotten the steal of the draft when they scooped up defensive tackle Ed Oliver. Once regarded as a possible candidate to go first overall, Oliver both fills a need along Buffalo's defensive front and also brings legitimate All-Pro potential.
"The Bills just got my favorite player in this draft class," Doug Farrar of USA Today tweeted. "Make him a 3-tech and get the hell out of the way, Bills. You just drafted John Randle."
Oliver wasn't the only steal of the Bills draft, though. They also grabbed offensive lineman Cody Ford (No. 38) early in Round 2. He was widely viewed as a potential first-round pick and, again, fills a notable need.
In Round 3, Buffalo added Devin Singletary (No. 74), a speedy, shifty back who could replace LeSean McCoy sooner than later. Dawson Knox (No. 96) is a tight end who can contribute in both the running and passing games.
Along with some good depth selections on Day 3 of the draft, these picks give Buffalo one of the year's best classes.
Overall Grade: A+
Carolina Panthers
Most Notable Pick: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State (No. 16)
The Carolina Panthers' draft has received a lot of attention due to the third-round selection of quarterback Will Grier (No. 100). It shouldn't. Grier isn't going to threaten Cam Newton for the starting job unless Newton's surgically repaired shoulder fails him.
The addition of Grier was about insurance. The addition of first-round pick Brian Burns, meanwhile, was about adding an immediate boost to the pass rush, which generated a mere 35 sacks in 2018 and lost Julius Peppers to retirement in the offseason.
Burns should be an instant starter. Second-round tackle Greg Little (No. 37) might be, as well. Though Little didn't test well at the combine, he has the size (6'5", 310 lbs) and the instincts to play tackle in the NFL.
Former Alabama edge-rusher Christian Miller (No. 115) could prove a steal in the fourth round. Though Miller only produced 11 sacks during his career with the Crimson Tide, he has the athletic traits to be a situational sacker at the pro level.
Overall Grade: C+
Chicago Bears
Most Notable Pick: David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State (No. 73)
The Chicago Bears get a decidedly average draft grade—not because the team made poor picks, but because it didn't pick early or often.
Chicago only made five selections in the 2019 draft and only one before Day 3. That pick could prove to be a good one, though, as former Iowa State running back David Montgomery should immediately take over the early-down role previously held by Jordan Howard.
The Bears didn't have many glaring needs coming into the draft, so it comes as no surprise the rest of the weekend was spent filling out roster depth.
The trade for Khalil Mack that cost Chicago its first-round pick isn't being factored into the draft grade because he was a 2018 addition, not a new one. Considering the impact Mack has already had for Chicago's defense, Bears fans should be just fine with an average 2019 draft class.
Overall Grade: C
Cincinnati Bengals
Most Notable Pick: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama (No. 11)
The Cincinnati Bengals did the smart, obvious thing and took the top offensive lineman on their board with the 11th overall pick. Alabama's Jonah Williams is a polished technician and a solid, safe choice. If he doesn't prove to be one of best tackles in this class, though, Cincinnati's draft is going to look very, very bad.
Williams' selection was a safe one. Cincinnati's pick of run-blocking tight end Drew Sample (No. 52) in Round 2 was a baffling one. Sample is underrated as a pass-catcher and could prove a good player, but the Bengals didn't need to pull the trigger on him so high.
"You will obviously have a hard time finding somebody with a 2nd round grade on Drew Sample," Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer said, via Twitter. Sample was almost universally pegged as a Day 3 talent.
The Bengals also used a fourth-round pick on developmental quarterback Ryan Finley (No. 104). Maybe they see him as a future starter, but the presence of Jeff Driskel negated the need for a backup quarterback.
Cincinnati desperately needed to add players who could start and contribute significantly in Week 1. Williams is the only player likely to do so.
Overall Grade: D
Cleveland Browns
Most Notable Pick: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU (No. 46)
The Cleveland Browns didn't have a first-round pick in this draft, but they still managed to land LSU cornerback Greedy Williams—the top corner on the big board of Bleacher Report's Matt Miller. Williams should be a Day 1 starter and will quickly forge a tremendous young tandem with 2018 Pro Bowler Denzel Ward.
This was a defensive draft for the Browns, who also added linebackers Sione Takitaki (No. 80) and Mack Wilson (No. 155), along with safety Sheldrick Redwine (No. 119). One of the linebackers is likely to be on the field as a starter in Week 1, while Redwine helps replace Jabril Peppers, who was traded in the offseason.
The selection of Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert (No. 170) shouldn't be overlooked. Poor kicking cost the Browns at least two wins in 2018, and Cleveland will come one step closer to being a complete team if Seibert proves reliable.
Of course, the coup of the draft is the trade that turned Peppers and the 17th overall pick into Pro Bowl wideout Odell Beckham Jr. If Beckham and Williams are viewed as Cleveland's first two draft selections—a perspective the Browns should obviously take—then this is a second consecutive strong draft by general manager John Dorsey.
Overall Grade: A
Dallas Cowboys
Most Notable Pick: Trysten Hill, DT, Central Florida (No. 58)
Even without a first-round pick—it was traded for Amari Cooper during the 2018 season—the Dallas Cowboys managed to make several solid but unexciting moves.
Dallas is a team built to win in the trenches. Therefore the additions of defensive tackle Trysten Hill and guard Connor McGovern (No. 90) are perfect for the Cowboys. Hill, in particular, could prove a stellar pick. He's a disruptive interior defender who racked up 10.5 tackles for loss in 2018 despite only playing a rotational role.
The Cowboys also added secondary depth in the form of defensive backs Michael Jackson (No. 158) and Donovan Wilson (No. 213). If either Tony Pollard (No. 128) or Mike Weber (No. 218) emerges as a consistent complement to running back Ezekiel Elliott, it would go a long way toward extending the two-time rushing champion's career.
Overall Grade: C+
Denver Broncos
Most Notable Pick: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa (No. 20)
Give the Denver Broncos some credit. They could have panicked and grabbed a quarterback with the 10th overall selection, but they didn't. Instead, they traded down, added more draft capital and still landed a premier tight end prospect in Noah Fant. That's big because quarterback Joe Flacco will benefit from having a security blanket in the offense.
Denver still came back and got a developmental quarterback by grabbing Drew Lock (No. 42) in the second round. He'll likely sit behind Flacco for a season or two, but he could be the team's future at the position.
The Broncos got a lineman capable of starting early in Kansas State's Dalton Risner (No. 41). He should slot in at guard right away. Dre'Mont Jones (No. 71) is an underrated defensive addition who should contribute as a rotational defensive tackle during his rookie season.
If Lock proves Denver's quarterback of the future, then this grade will shoot up to a strong "A+". Even with his future unknown, this was still a strong draft for the Broncos.
Overall Grade: B+
Detroit Lions
Most Notable Pick: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa (No. 8)
The Detroit Lions may take a little flak for drafting a tight end eighth overall. They shouldn't. Iowa's T.J. Hockenson has legitimate All-Pro potential and should immediately become one of Matthew Stafford's favorite targets.
Hockenson isn't just a pass-catching tight end, though. He's an all-around polished product who will also help spring Kerryon Johnson in the running game. Could the Lions have used a pass-rusher? Sure, but head coach Matt Patricia knows firsthand just how big a mismatch a standout tight end can be. Detroit added Jesse James in free agency, but he's an average receiving tight end. He's not a special talent like Hockenson.
Detroit spent the rest of the draft getting Patricia pieces for his defense. While no immediate starter may emerge from the bunch, guys like linebacker Jahlani Tavai (No. 43), safety Will Harris (No. 81) and cornerback Amani Oruwariye (No. 146) will give Patricia a ton of flexibility. In his multi-look defensive scheme, that's real value.
Former Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (No. 117) could also emerge as a situational pass-rusher.
Overall Grade: B-
Green Bay Packers
Most Notable Pick: Darnell Savage, S, Maryland (No. 21)
The Green Bay Packers' draft wasn't flashy, but it was good. The Packers probably aren't getting enough attention for the two defensive playmakers they added in Round 1—Rashan Gary (No. 12) and Darnell Savage.
Gary has the skill set to be a double-digit sack artist out of the gate. Savage is a fast, physical and versatile defensive back—the type of player defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is going to love.
"His sticky cover skills and ability to close on throws from all areas of the field are valuable commodities that should not be undervalued," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote of Savage.
By adding those two first-rounders, the Packers have completely transformed the identity of their defense. Pettine's unit is going to have some nastiness to it in 2019.
Elgton Jenkins (No. 44), meanwhile, is a future starter at center. Jace Sternberger (No. 75) is the same at tight end. While Sternberger may not make the immediate impact Hockenson and Fant do, he has enough pass-catching ability to replace Jimmy Graham in the starting lineup by the end of his first season.
Thanks to this draft—and some savvy free-agency moves—Aaron Rodgers finally has something resembling a complete team around him.
Overall Grade: A-
Houston Texans
Most Notable Pick: Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky (No. 54)
On Day 2, the Houston Texans grabbed cornerback Lonnie Johnson from Kentucky. As a 6'2" corner with 4.52 speed, he has the physical traits to potentially start as a rookie if he can fix some consistency issues in coverage. This was a solid pick, if not an exciting one.
Where the Texans faltered in the draft was in the selections of offensive tackles Tytus Howard (No. 23) and Max Scharping (No. 53). Both carry tremendous upside, but both are small-school prospects who could take time to develop.
This is a problem because Houston cannot afford to have pass-blockers learning on the job in 2019. Quarterback Deshaun Watson was sacked a league-high 62 times in 2018, and it's not like he has a Ben Roethlisberger body type that can absorb all those hits.
Houston needed to get players who can either protect Watson or take some of the offensive pressure off his shoulders right away. Tight end Kahale Warring (No. 86) may be the only player who actually does so as a rookie.
Overall Grade: D
Indianapolis Colts
Most Notable Pick: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple (No. 34)
The Browns have widely been pegged as this year's up-and-coming team, but that distinction really should belong to the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis is already a playoff squad and is thriving with drafted talents such as Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson and Marlon Mack.
Even after he traded out of the first round, general manager Chris Ballard managed to nail another draft in 2019.
Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin has the potential to step right in and start from Day 1. His addition immediately improves the back end of the Indianapolis defense. Ben Banogu (No. 49) will add some teeth to the Colts' pass rush, while Bobby Okereke (No. 89) brings depth to the linebacker corps.
Adding the speedy Parris Campbell (No. 59) to the receiving corps was a brilliant move. Though Campbell is an unfinished product, he has the speed and explosiveness to stretch the field at the pro level. Opposing defenses will have a difficult time deciding whether to focus on him or fellow speedster T.Y. Hilton in passing situations.
He also instantly increases the value of offseason acquisition Devin Funchess, who will serve as the team's big-bodied possession receiver.
Overall Grade: A-
Jacksonville Jaguars
Most Notable Pick: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida (No. 35)
Pass-rusher was not a need for the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, when Kentucky's Josh Allen (No. 7) slipped, it made sense to scoop him up. Getting him there provided tremendous value.
Even more valuable was landing offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor in the second round. He has first-round talent and was likely a guy the Jaguars would have considered at the top of the draft had Allen not fallen. Tackle was a position of need heading into the event, and Taylor has an even better chance to start in Week 1 than Allen does.
Jacksonville filled another need by selecting San Jose State tight end Josh Oliver (No. 69) in Round 3. He's a quality pass-catcher who could eventually develop into a second-tier version of Zach Ertz in John DeFilippo's offense. For new starting quarterback Nick Foles—who thrived with Ertz on the Philadelphia Eagles—Oliver is a huge get.
If he develops quickly, Jacksonville could end up with three significant rookie contributors.
Overall Grade: B+
Kansas City Chiefs
Most Notable Pick: Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia (No. 63)
The Kansas City Chiefs traded away their first-round pick in order to acquire pass-rusher Frank Clark. That move ups their draft grade because Clark is both a proven commodity and a strong fit for Steve Spagnuolo's defense.
Second-round safety Juan Thornhill is also a good fit for Spagnuolo's scheme because of his coverage skills and versatility.
"Thornhill's size and cover talent should allow defensive coordinators the freedom to deploy him around the field in a variety of ways depending on the matchups and his running mate at safety," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote prior to the draft.
Thornhill will likely spend a lot of time on the field with Tyrann Mathieu, which should give Kansas City an elite tandem in passing situations.
I'm not as high on receiver Mecole Hardman (No. 56) as most. He has the speed to replace Tyreek Hill as the Chiefs' field-stretcher, but he's an inconsistent catcher of the football and raw as a route-runner. In Kansas City's track-team offense, though, he can be an asset.
Overall Grade: B-
Los Angeles Chargers
Most Notable Pick: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame (No. 28)
The Los Angeles Chargers had few needs heading into draft week, but defensive tackle was one of them. By grabbing Notre Dame's Jerry Tillery in Round 1, they filled that need while also adding a player with huge upside.
Tillery was one of my personal favorites in the draft. He's a high-IQ player with the physical skill set to be a disruptive force from Day 1. He had seven sacks in 2018, and that's the kind of production the Chargers can expect to get from his pressures up the middle.
Los Angeles got another defensive standout in Round 2 by scooping up safety Nasir Adderley (No. 60). The Delaware product isn't as polished as some teams would like, but he has the coverage skills to immediately contribute in nickel and dime packages.
Third-round tackle Trey Pipkins (No. 91) should compete with Sam Tevi on the right side of the Chargers line—the only truly questionable spot on the offense.
Overall Grade: B+
Los Angeles Rams
Most Notable Pick: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington (No. 61)
The Los Angeles Rams traded out of the first round and still managed to land Washington safety Taylor Rapp. That's a big win, as Rapp was one of the top safeties in this class. He slid because of a poor 40 time (4.76 seconds), but he is a legitimate first-round talent.
"To get a player like Taylor Rapp who we would've felt comfortable with potentially taking at 31," head coach Sean McVay told NFL Network. "A versatile playmaker, very similar in the mold of what you love about Eric Weddle and John Johnson."
The selection of running back Darrell Henderson (No. 70) in the third round could be seen as a warning sign about the health of Todd Gurley's knee, but it really feels more like it's about extending the latter's career. Henderson has the speed and burst to be a change-of-pace back who lightens Gurley's workload moving forward.
Former Michigan cornerback David Long (No. 79) probably won't start as a rookie, but he should be a valuable addition in dime packages.
Overall Grade: B
Miami Dolphins
Most Notable Pick: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson (No. 13)
If we're including the trade for quarterback Josh Rosen as part of the Miami Dolphins' draft—and we are—then we have to move the overall grade higher that it would be based on selections alone. Miami only surrendered a late second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-rounder for a guy who could secure the starting job by Week 1.
"I'm excited and ready for it," Rosen said about his new opportunity.
Landing Rosen at a low price was a coup for this quarterback-stunted franchise.
As far as picks go, the Dolphins nailed the selection of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. A disruptive interior defender, he should quickly become the centerpiece of the defensive front—a role Ndamukong Suh never quite filled in Miami.
Though the rest of Miami's draft largely consisted of players who will provide depth out of the gate, landing a potential All-Pro defender and a possible franchise quarterback in the same draft is huge.
Overall Grade: B
Minnesota Vikings
Most Notable Pick: Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State (No. 18)
It's rarely exciting when a team takes an interior offensive lineman in the first Round. However, the Minnesota Vikings needed to upgrade their line in a big way, and Garrett Bradbury should become an instant starter at either center or guard.
Plug in Bradbury, worry about one fewer spot in front of Kirk Cousins. That's a fair plan.
While Bradbury is the player most likely to make an immediate impact, tight end Irv Smith Jr. (No. 50) should become a starter sooner than later. Kyle Rudolph has been a solid receiving tight end but has yet to develop into a true playmaker. Smith has the potential to do what he hasn't.
The bulk of Minnesota's remaining draft picks were used on depth and developmental players, though sixth-round selection Armon Watts (No. 190) could be an exception. He was a one-year starter at defensive tackle for Arkansas, but he has a tremendous amount of upside. He could potentially be the piece needed to replace Sheldon Richardson, who left in free agency.
Overall Grade: C+
New England Patriots
Most Notable Pick: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State (No. 32)
Grabbing wide receiver N'Keal Harry at the bottom of Round 1 was a brilliant decision by the New England Patriots. His addition gives Tom Brady a target with legitimate No. 1 receiver traits, as well as a potential replacement for Rob Gronkowski as the clutch go-to guy.
However, Bill Belichick and Co. did their best work in the second and third rounds. Joejuan Williams (No. 45) is a tall (6'4") and rangy corner who can fill a variety of roles in the secondary. Chase Winovich is a grinder who can set the edge, rush the passer, chase down ball-carriers and perform as the defensive leader from the defensive end position.
Winovich is very much an archetypal Patriots player.
"I'd rather just wait to dive into that further until I receive further instructions," he said when asked about his predraft contact with New England, per Orion Sang of the Detroit Free Press.
New England also added another utility back in Damien Harris (No. 87) and an offensive tackle with tremendous upside in Yodny Cajuste (No. 101).
Overall Grade: A+
New Orleans Saints
Most Notable Pick: Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M (No. 48)
It was a relatively uneventful draft for the New Orleans Saints, who were without a first- or a third-round pick. The majority of their additions consisted of Day 3 depth players, which isn't a big problem for a team as complete as New Orleans.
However, the Saints did make one standout selection: second-round center Erik McCoy. They had a need at the position because of the surprise offseason retirement of Max Unger, and McCoy has all the tools to be a Day 1 starter in the middle.
"Teams typically hunt for centers with the traits to withstand power or athleticism depending on their divisional competition," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote. "McCoy comes gift-wrapped in a thick, strong frame and proved he could hold up to both power (Dexter Lawrence) and athleticism (Quinnen Williams)."
With McCoy in tow, the Saints should pick up right where they left off in 2018—as legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
Overall Grade: C
New York Giants
Most Notable Pick: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke (No. 6)
The New York Giants' draft wasn't a complete disaster. Getting cornerback Deandre Baker at the bottom of Round 1 was a great move, assuming the first cornerback taken in the draft is also the best corner in the draft. Baker is a great man-cover corner—something the Giants need opposite Janoris Jenkins.
Fellow first-round pick Dexter Lawrence (No. 17) should also be a big contributor in the near future, though the Giants may have been better served grabbing an edge-rusher.
New York's big mistake was actually bypassing a pass-rusher such as Kentucky's Josh Allen in order to reach for Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (No. 6). Giants general manager Dave Gettleman insists that pulling the trigger on Jones was the right move, though that's debatable, to say the least.
"Gettleman told me he 'knows for a fact' there were two teams that wanted Jones between six and 17.' I could not find them, though I certainly can't say with certainty that two do not exist." Peter King of ProFootballTalk.com wrote.
Essentially, the Giants traded away Odell Backham Jr., Damon Harrison and Eli Apple over the last year and only managed to grab a second-tier quarterback prospect and replacements for Harrison and Apple. That is not maximizing capital.
Overall Grade: D
New York Jets
Most Notable Pick: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama (No. 3)
While edge-rusher was a greater need for the New York Jets, general manager Mike Maccagnan did the smart thing and pounced on defensive tackle Quinnen Williams with the third overall pick. The Alabama product is a playmaker on the interior and could become the best overall player in the 2019 draft.
The Jets still managed to get an edge-rusher, scooping up Florida's Jachai Polite (No. 68) in the third round. Questions exist about his speed—he ran a 4.84-second 40 at the combine—which is problematic for a guy who wins with quickness more than strength. However, it's hard to believe his 11 sacks in 2018 came by accident.
If Polite develops into even an average pass-rusher, this was a successful draft for New York. The rest of it was about finding depth, not including the second-round pick that was part of last year's trade to acquire quarterback Sam Darnold.
Overall Grade: B
Oakland Raiders
Most Notable Pick: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama (No. 24)
Say what you will about the surprise selection of Clelin Ferrell (No. 4), but he has the potential to give the Oakland Raiders a top-tier edge-rusher for the next decade.
The selection of running back Josh Jacobs should be less scrutinized. He was generally perceived as the top running back in this class, and he immediately gives the Raiders a three-down weapon in the backfield.
Grabbing safety Johnathan Abram (No. 27) with a third first-round pick was an underrated move. The Mississippi State product is a thumper who should add a bit of bite on the back end of the Raiders defense.
Oakland got another potential defensive starter in second-round cornerback Trayvon Mullen (No. 40), while tight end Foster Moreau (No. 137) and wideout Hunter Renfrow (No. 149) could prove Day 3 steals. Moreau, specifically, could move into the starting lineup early on as a rookie.
While it's fair to question the Ferrell pick with talents such as Josh Allen and Ed Oliver still on the board, this draft should provide a solid foundation for the Raiders as they make the transition from Oakland to Las Vegas.
Overall Grade: B+
Philadelphia Eagles
Most Notable Pick: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State (No. 22)
Were the Philadelphia Eagles in dire need of a left tackle? No. Was moving up to snatch Washington State's Andre Dillard away from the Texans still a brilliant move? Yes.
Dillard has the potential to be a true franchise left tackle. The Eagles currently have Jason Peters in that role, but he's 37 and won't be around forever. This move was about planning for the future and protecting Carson Wentz over the long haul.
While Dillard may not start from Day 1, second-round running back Miles Sanders (No. 53) could. He's a legitimate every-down back who could quickly force offseason acquisition Jordan Howard into a complementary role for obvious rushing situations.
Third-round receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside (No. 57) should also be an early contributor. He gives Wentz another big-bodied (6'2", 225 lbs) target to go along with Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffery.
The Eagles didn't have a ton of needs heading into the draft, but they're still better off after it.
Overall Grade: A-
Pittsburgh Steelers
Most Notable Pick: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan (No. 10)
The Pittsburgh Steelers have needed a sideline-to-sideline linebacker in the middle of their defense ever since Ryan Shazier's injury in 2017. They finally got one by landing Michigan's Devin Bush at No. 10. It required Pittsburgh trading up 10 spots in the first round, but the move was worth it.
"He's an all-situations, every-down player," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said of Bush, per Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Pittsburgh jumped in front of Cincinnati to grab Bush—a cold and calculated move that will impact the AFC North for years to come.
The Steelers also grabbed speedy wideout Diontae Johnson (No. 66), another MAC product who at least has the potential to eventually replace Antonio Brown. At least that will be the goal, fair or not. Justin Layne (No. 83) should compete for a starting job at cornerback, while Benny Snell Jr. (No. 122) will provide more depth in the backfield.
Even though the Steelers lost Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell during the offseason, their overall roster may be even better this year than it was in 2018, thanks in no small part to a strong draft.
Overall Grade: B+
San Francisco 49ers
Most Notable Pick: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State (No. 2)
The San Francisco 49ers made the obvious choice at No. 2 and grabbed the top defender on their draft board. While this selection was more about opportunity than draft savvy, it will be a great pick if Bosa becomes the same kind of disruptive force his brother Joey already is for the Los Angeles Chargers.
San Francisco used its second- and third-round picks to get new weapons for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. South Carolina wideout Deebo Samuel (No. 36) won't be the biggest receiver on the field, but he has the toughness to develop into a No. 1 option in the Steve Smith mold. Jalen Hurd (No. 67) has the size (6'5", 226 lbs) to be Samuel's possession complement for years to come.
The rest of San Francisco's draft was about filling in depth—and adding punter Mitch Wishnowsky at No. 110! If Bosa and Samuel emerge as early playmakers, though, this will be seen as a solid draft class.
Overall Grade: C+
Seattle Seahawks
Most Notable Pick: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi (No. 64)
Landing wideout D.K. Metcalf at the bottom of Round 2 was huge for the Seattle Seahawks. Though Metcalf is relatively unpolished, he has the physical attributes needed to dominate defenses at the next level. His upside is tremendous, and he also potentially fills a big need.
Per Adam Schefter, No. 1 wideout Doug Baldwin may be forced to retire because of multiple injuries.
The Seahawks bolstered their pass defense by adding edge-rusher L.J. Collier (No. 29) in Round 1 and safety Marquise Blair (No. 47) in Round 2. Collier should help replace Frank Clark, who was traded to the Chiefs just before the draft. Blair has the potential to start at free safety sooner than later.
In addition to getting some good players, general manager John Schneider did a terrific job trading down and acquiring additional picks. Seattle only had four draft picks before the Clark trade and finished with 11 selections.
Overall Grade: B
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Most Notable Pick: Devin White, LB, LSU (No. 5)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't have hoped for a better scenario than having linebacker Devin White still sitting there at No. 5. White is a versatile defender who can help Tampa's woeful defense—allowed 383.4 yards per game last year (No. 27 overall)—in all phases.
"White is the ideal modern NFL linebacker. He can stack up against the run, chase down outside plays, spy mobile quarterbacks or cover the middle of the field on pass plays," Bleacher Report's Matt Miller wrote.
While White was the only home-run pick of the Buccaneers' draft, Tampa did a nice job addressing its biggest need in volume. The pass defense was atrocious in 2018 (259.4 yards allowed per game), and the Buccaneers spent second- and third-round picks on defensive backs Sean Bunting (No. 39), Jamel Dean (No. 94) and Mike Edwards (No. 99).
If even one of these three pass-defenders emerges as a Day 1 starter, the Buccaneers defense will have a chance to improve significantly in 2019.
Overall Grade: C+
Tennessee Titans
Most Notable Pick: A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi (No. 51)
Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (No. 19) has All-Pro potential, but he's also coming off a torn ACL suffered while training for the combine. The Tennessee Titans took a chance on him in Round 1, and their draft grade will jump considerably if he returns to 100 percent. He's unlikely, however, to contribute at all during his rookie season.
This doesn't mean Tennessee failed to add any immediate starters.
Wideout A.J. Brown should immediately become the No. 2 receiver opposite budding star Corey Davis. With offseason acquisition Adam Humphries manning the slot, the Titans now have the kind of receiving corps that can allow quarterback Marcus Mariota to thrive as a passer.
Guard Nate Davis (No. 82) is a future starter along the offensive line, while safety Amani Hooker (No. 116) should immediately contribute in sub packages.
A lot will hinge on Simmons' recovery, but the Titans had an above-average draft even if he's only 90 percent of what he once was.
Overall Grade: C+
Washington Redskins
Most Notable Pick: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State (No. 15)
Whenever a team lands a franchise-caliber quarterback without overpaying to get him, it has to be considered a huge win. That's what the Washington Redskins accomplished by staying put at No. 15 overall and allowing Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins to come to them.
Yes, Haskins only has one year of starting experience—the same is true of Kyler Murray—but he shined in that season, throwing for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns. He is also familiar with the area because he played his high school ball in Potomac, Maryland.
Haskins isn't the only win for Washington, though.
The Redskins traded back into the first round to grab Mississippi State pass-rusher Montez Sweat (No. 26), who was one of the top defensive prospects in the entire class. They also grabbed former Ohio State receiver Terry McLaurin (No. 76)—a target with whom Haskins is quite familiar. Former Stanford running back Bryce Love (No. 112) provides injury insurance in case 2018 second-round pick Derrius Guice (ACL) doesn't get back to 100 percent.
The Redskins only gave up the 46th overall pick and next year's second-rounder to go up and get Sweat. This means they landed two blue-chip prospects at a fair value while also adding needed pieces and depth.
Overall Grade: A+