TMZ Leaks Police Video of Ex-NFL WR Roddy White's Arrest

David Goldman/Associated Press

TMZ Sports obtained footage of police arresting Roddy White at a traffic stop in which the former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver expresses confusion about his driver's license being suspended.

"I never got anything in the mail or anything," White told the officer in the video.

White, 37, was arrested earlier this month for driving with a suspended license. The officer told White it was because he failed to appear at a scheduled court date for a November 2018 traffic violation.

White was released from jail after posting $801 bond. His car was also impounded.

White played his entire 11-year NFL career with the Falcons from 2005-2015. He made three Pro Bowl teams while hauling in 808 receptions for 10,863 yards and 63 touchdowns.

White was previously arrested in 2014 for failure to appear in court after being stopped for a window tint violation.