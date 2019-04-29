Undrafted Free Agents 2019: Tyree Jackson Rumors, Predictions for Signed Players

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The roster building process for the 2019 NFL season did not come to an end after the final pick of the 2019 NFL draft.

Between now and the post-draft rookie mini camps allowed to take place next weekend, the 32 NFL teams will scour the undrafted free-agent market.

Some of the top undrafted prospects have already been linked to teams, and plenty more rumors and signings will occur in the coming days.

A handful of undrafted players may be in more favorable situations as free agents, including an intriguing quarterback prospect who has been rumored to stay in a familiar place.

Tyree Jackson Linked to Buffalo Bulls

University of Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson was one of the more intriguing prospects in the draft class because of the athleticism that came with his 6'7" frame.

While not being drafted has to hurt a bit, Jackson has been linked with a stay in Buffalo, as he will reportedly start his professional career with the Buffalo Bills.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Jackson is going to sign with the Bills, who will give him $75,000 in guaranteed money.

The signing of Jackson should benefit both parties. Jackson has a real chance to compete for a backup position behind Josh Allen, and the Bills know all about the player since he played close to New Era Field.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen noted that the lack of success for taller quarterbacks in recent years may have led to Jackson slipping out of the draft.

Jackson should have a real opportunity to compete for the backup position against veterans Matt Barkley and Derek Anderson, who have been on the backup carousel for quite some time.

In addition to providing tough competition for Jackson, Barkley and Anderson should be able to guide the young quarterback and help hone his skills throughout the preseason.

Predictions for Signed Players

Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots

Jakobi Meyers could be the next undrafted wide receiver to achieve success with the New England Patriots.

SiriusXM's Adam Caplan reported Saturday that Meyers inked a deal with the Patriots, according to the player's representatives.

Pro Football Focus' Austin Gayle outlined the type of player the Patriots are getting by pointing out Meyers' drop rate and contested catch percentage.

Meyers was one of two 1,000-yard receivers at NC State in 2018, and he ended up with 11.4 yards per catch.

The Patriots wide receiver depth chart appears to be wide open after Julian Edelman and free-agent signing Demaryius Thomas.

But both veterans could give way to first-round pick N'Keal Harry, Meyers and 2018 sixth-round pick Braxton Berrios at some points of the regular season.

Since there appears to be an open competition in the middle of the depth chart, Meyers could make an impact on the field after a strong training camp.

Prediction: 350 receiving yards, 3 TD

Nick Fitzgerald, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFL is a copycat league.

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald could be the beneficiary of that in Tampa Bay if Bruce Arians takes advantage of his skill set.

The Athletic's Greg Auman reported Fitzgerald was one of 12 undrafted free-agent signings by Tampa Bay.

The dual-threat signal-caller did not impress many scouts with his passing ability, but he ran for 1,000 yards in two of his last three seasons in the SEC.

Fitzgerald could be used in a few packages in a role similar to New Orleans quarterback Taysom Hill.

If he makes the roster, Fitzgerald could be an asset in certain situations to throw off opposing defenses.

Jameis Winston isn't an immobile quarterback, but bringing in Fitzgerald in third-and-short situations to pick up first downs, or for trick plays on earlier downs, could add a fun wrinkle to the Tampa Bay offense.

Fitzgerald has to beat out Ryan Griffin and Blaine Gabbert for a roster spot first, but his versatility should help him stick around in the NFL for a bit.

Prediction: Makes Tampa Bay roster, utilized in similar role to Taysom Hill.

