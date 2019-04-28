Matt Nieto, Tyson Barrie Lead Avalanche to Game 2 Win vs. Evander Kane, Sharks

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

The Colorado Avalanche earned the split they were looking for in the first two games of their Western Conference second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks with Sunday's 4-3 victory in Game 2 at the SAP Center at San Jose.

Colorado snapped San Jose's four-game winning streak in the playoffs that dated back to when it fell behind 3-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round.

Gabriel Landeskog tied the game in the second period, while Tyson Barrie—who assisted on the first goal—put the visitors ahead for good later in the period. Matt Nieto provided breathing room for the Avalanche in the third period, but Brent Burns brought the Sharks within 3-2.

It again appeared over when Nathan MacKinnon scored an empty-netter, but Burns found the back of the net for the second time with 11 seconds remaining to create drama. Colorado's defense stood strong from there, and goaltender Philipp Grubauer saved 31 of the 34 shots he faced to secure the win.

While he allowed two late goals to Burns, it was a credit to Grubauer that Colorado was even within striking distance after the first.

San Jose controlled play from the start, establishing the forecheck and creating plenty of dangerous chances. It broke through when Evander Kane gathered the rebound from a Burns wrist shot and buried it.

Colorado's defense deserves some praise for settling in after the shaky start, but the Sharks still had plenty of odd-man rushes and rebounds in the final two periods. Grubauer made sure they didn't convert on enough of those chances, though, silencing a raucous home crowd that was looking to propel the home team to a commanding 2-0 advantage.

Grubauer is taking advantage of his chance to shine after winning the Stanley Cup primarily as a backup to Braden Holtby for last season's Washington Capitals. He was a stone wall for much of the first round against the Calgary Flames as well and didn't allow more than three goals in a single contest with a goals against average of 2.00.

Sunday's performance was a critical bounce-back effort after he struggled in the opener against the Sharks and allowed a playoff-high four goals on 26 shots, and his biggest save came on a point-blank shot from Logan Couture while preserving the lead in the third period.

He also outplayed his counterpart, Martin Jones, who was largely untested in the first period with just six shots faced before he failed to protect the initial lead. Jones stopped 28 of the 31 shots he saw but couldn't come through in the critical moments whenever the Sharks needed a momentum swing.

That Jones looked excellent and vulnerable within the same game was more of the same from him this postseason.

He was pulled twice in the series against Vegas and allowed six goals in another contest but allowed just two goals on 28 shots in Game 1 against the Avalanche and was a critical force in overtime wins in Games 6 and 7 while facing the Golden Knights.

Jones—who posted career-worst marks of a 2.94 goals against average and 89.6 save percentage this season—couldn't stop Landeskog's deflection off a long shot from Barrie to protect the 1-0 lead. Barrie was not shy to launch throughout the game and broke the tie in the second period with a slap shot after a rebound trickled out to him.

San Jose thought icing could have been called before the shot, but it was negated when Mikko Rantanen hustled down the ice.

It is no surprise MacKinnon (one goal and one assist) and Rantanen (one assist) were key figures in much of Colorado's offense after they combined for 17 points in five games against the Flames and were the driving forces in an offense that poured in 14 goals in the final three contests of that series.

Matt Calvert was also an underrated piece in Sunday's victory, as his willingness to battle set up Colorado's final two goals.

He continued fighting in a scrum in front of Jones to keep the puck loose before Nieto poked it in for the visitors' third goal, and he absorbed a monster hit to set up MacKinnon's empty-netter with the game still hanging in the balance.

The Avalanche could be staring at a 2-0 hole it not for his two critical assists.

What's Next?

The series shifts to Colorado's Pepsi Center for Tuesday's Game 3 and Thursday's Game 4.