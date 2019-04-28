Ex-Raiders, Seahawks Kicker Sebastian Janikowski Retires After 19 Seasons

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Sebastian Janikowski was a first-round draft pick as a kicker, reached the Super Bowl, made more money than anyone else in NFL history at his position and is on the league's top-10 list for all-time points.

He is officially calling it a career after 19 seasons with the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.

"It was a good run," he said, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

"I still think of the Super Bowl—it still hurts," he said of the 2002 campaign when his Raiders lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the Lombardi Trophy hanging in the balance.

Schefter noted the Florida State product will focus on being a father following such a successful career in the NFL.

He was a two-time All-American at Florida State, which was enough to convince the Raiders to select him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 draft. He was with the team through the 2017 campaign, becoming a franchise icon and connecting on 80.4 percent of his field goals and 98.9 percent of his extra points in silver and black.

Janikowski even led the league with 33 made field goals in 2010.

While the Raiders informed him they would not bring him back for the 2018 season after he missed 2017 with a back injury, Seattle brought him aboard for what turned out to be his final year in the league. He made 22 of his 27 field-goal attempts and was 8-of-9 from between 40 and 49 yards and 3-of-5 from 50 yards and beyond.

He was always known for his strong leg and is 10th on the all-time scoring list with 1,913 points.

That leg also earned him more than $53 million in total money throughout his career, per Spotrac.