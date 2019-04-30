Biggest MLB Winners and Losers of the Season's 1st Month

1 of 10

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

What makes the Tampa Bay Rays one of the big winners from the season's first month?

Well, they've thus far compiled a better record (19-9) and run differential (plus-47) than any team in MLB. That'll do it.

For the most part, the Rays have pitched their way to the top. Led by reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, breakout star Tyler Glasnow and able veteran Charlie Morton, their mound staff has put together an MLB-best 2.95 ERA.

Tampa Bay's lineup hasn't been as dominant, but it's gotten excellent returns out of three trade acquisitions (Austin Meadows, Yandy Diaz and Tommy Pham) plus hot hitting out of the recently extended Brandon Lowe. To boot, the guys with the bats have also played excellent defense.

Another obligatory part of the Rays' story is their $61 million payroll. It's easily the lowest in the league, not to mention well short of the two $200 million-plus payrolls elsewhere in the AL East in Boston and New York.

Although the Rays could probably afford to spend a little more—perhaps on a certain free-agent closer—for now it's hard not to be impressed by the bang they're getting for their buck.