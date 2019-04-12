MLB's Biggest Winners and Losers from the First 2 Weeks of the 2019 Season

1 of 10

Associated Press

Coming into the year, it was all too easy to write off the Seattle Mariners as a non-factor in the American League. Their promising start to 2018 went up in smoke, after all, and they then spent the winter retooling their roster into a motley crew of hired guns.

Well, said motley crew sits atop all of MLB with a 13-2 record.

The Mariners have gotten there primarily by hitting the ever-loving crud out of the ball. They've hit at least one home run in every game they've played en route to an MLB-high 36 long balls. They also lead in batting average, slugging percentage and OPS.

The offensive contributions are coming from all over. Jay Bruce, Edwin Encarnacion, Tim Beckham and Domingo Santana have been resurrected following rough 2018 campaigns with other teams. Meanwhile, incumbents Mitch Haniger, Daniel Vogelbach and Ryon Healy are also doing their part.

There are questions about how much talent Seattle has on the run-prevention side, but it's been good enough. As long as the dingers keep flying—knock on wood—that could be the case for the rest of the year, too.