Washburn's Dwane Simmons Killed in Shooting; Giants' Corey Ballentine Injured

Washburn football player Dwane Simmons was killed and New York Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine was injured in an off-campus shooting, the school announced Sunday.

Dr. Jerry Farley, Washburn's president, released the following statement (via WIBW's Tyler Greever):

"We come to you this morning with sad and difficult news. Early this morning two of our students were the victims of an off-campus shooting. Dwane Simmons, a junior and a member of the football team, was killed in the incident. In addition, Corey Ballentine, a senior, was injured. Ballentine is expected to make a full recovery.

"Any time we lose a student it is a sad occasion, but it is particularly poignant to lose a student through such a senseless act. Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general. This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane’s upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey’s professional career."

Simmons was 23.

Ballentine, who was the No. 180 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, is expected to make a full recovery after suffering non-life-threatening injuries, per Erika Hall of WIBW.

“We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community," the Giants said in a statement.

