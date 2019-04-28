Matt Duchene Scores Game-Winner in 2OT, Leads Blue Jackets Past Bruins in Game 2

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Columbus Blue Jackets evened their second-round series against the Boston Bruins with a 3-2 double-overtime win Saturday at TD Garden in Boston.

Matt Duchene scored a power-play goal at the 16:18 mark of the second overtime to propel the Blue Jackets to the win. Tuukka Rask saved Artemi Panarin's initial effort, but Duchene was in position to poke home the rebound.

Duchene's heroics followed a nervy first overtime that featured numerous momentum swings and brilliant play from the goaltenders.

With only 1:58 elapsed of the extra period, Rask somehow got his glove to a close-range shot by Nick Foligno.

Not to be outdone, Sergei Bobrovsky stonewalled Boston on multiple occasions.

The first was a bit of a fluke, as Matt Grzelcyk dumped the puck, only for it to take a wicked bounce and nearly elude Bobrovsky. The Blue Jackets netminder stood tall again to deny Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron in rapid succession.

Just under three minutes into the second overtime, Bergeron was penalized for tripping Seth Jones. Boston's penalty kill lasted 43 seconds before the game's decisive moment, and the impact of Bergeron's absence was obvious.

Such a dramatic finish was telegraphed with how the game got underway. The first period set the tone for what was a physical affair. Only 27 seconds into the game, Zdeno Chara lowered his shoulder for a big hit on Riley Nash that briefly sent Nash back to the locker room. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy certainly sent a message by starting the game with his fourth offensive line.

The two teams combined for 38 hits and 15 shots in the opening frame.

For the second straight game, Boston held a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. Bobrovsky made an uncharacteristic mistake and allowed Grzelcyk to slip under his glove at the 7:50 mark.

Unlike in Game 1, though, the Blue Jackets had a swift response. Panarin beat Rask with a blistering slap shot 1:03 into the second period.

Less than a minute later, David Pastrnak restored the Bruins' lead. Pastrnak was largely in the right place at the right time as Charlie Coyle's wrap-around effort deflected in off the Boston forward.

Panarin was once again the man of the moment for Columbus. He somehow threaded the puck over the shoulder of Rask and under the bar to tie the game at the 8:01 mark. The Blue Jackets star now has four goals and nine points in the 2019 postseason.

Bruins mistakes played pivotal roles in each of Columbus' two goals. Chara gave the puck away immediately preceding Panarin's first tally and then Coyle effectively gifted possession to Jones, who set up Panarin's second.

On balance, the Jackets were the stronger team in the second period. They defended well, especially when having to play down a man for a little under three minutes as a result of Josh Anderson's double-minor for high-sticking. Columbus then waited for the right opportunity to strike when in possession.

Duchene's goal was another example of that. Panarin's slap shot wasn't too difficult for Rask to save, and Duchene knew exactly where to be in case Rask couldn't corral the puck.

To see the 28-year-old deliver the game-winning goal had to feel especially good for Columbus since he was part of the team's flurry of midseason trades to load up for the postseason.

What's Next?

The series shifts to Nationwide Arena in Columbus for Game 3. The puck drops Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.