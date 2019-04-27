Projecting Where Hakeem Butler Will Land After Day 2 of 2019 NFL Draft

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

A standout redshirt junior campaign had Iowa State's Hakeem Butler among the top wide receiver prospects in the 2019 NFL draft, but two days have come and gone in Nashville, Tennessee, without his name being called.

Now, as this year's draft enters its final day, he will have to continue to play the waiting game.

After showing steady improvement through each of his first two years on the field for the Cyclones, Butler broke out in a big way in 2018. He established new career highs in receptions (60), yards (1,318) and touchdowns (nine) in his final year in college.

Not only that, but he put up solid numbers at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. While measuring in at 6'5" and 227 pounds, he ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash.

Butler landed at No. 47 overall on Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller's final big board. While Miller rated the former Iowa State star as the seventh-best wideout in the draft, Pro Football Focus had him at sixth:

Well, a total of 13 receivers have been taken through the first 102 picks—and not one has been Butler.

Unfortunately for Butler, it doesn't appear as though the teams atop the board to start the fourth round have a glaring need at receiver at this point. Arizona (No. 103) took a wideout in the second round, and San Francisco (No. 104) used a pair of Day 2 picks on the position.

When looking at the board, two teams stand out above the rest as potential landing spots for Butler: the New York Jets (No. 105) and the Carolina Panthers (No. 115). Both entered the draft with a need at receiver, but neither grabbed one through the first three rounds.

New York only has two picks on Day 3 and five overall for the draft, perhaps forcing the team to focus on more glaring needs. Carolina, meanwhile, owns a pick in each of Saturday's first three rounds.

Georgia's Riley Ridley is also among the best available wideouts, so Butler may have to continue to watch other players at his position come off the board before him. He should eventually find a home, though, after a longer-than-expected wait. Carolina, who could draft him early on Day 3, may be the most logical fit.