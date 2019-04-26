Von Miller, JuJu Smith-Schuster and NFL Stars Reveal How They Would Beat Thanos

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now and fans are all speculating how to defeat the villain Thanos. We asked Von Miller, JuJu Smith-Schuster and other NFL stars how they would take Thanos down. Watch the video above for their answers.


