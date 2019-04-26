NHL Playoff Bracket 2019: Full Weekend TV and Live-Stream Schedule

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

On Thursday night, the second round of the NHL playoffs got underway. By the end of the weekend, each of the four series will have played two games, and the picture may be clearer as to which teams could be advancing to the conference finals.

The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues got off to strong starts with Game 1 wins on Thursday. The other two series will play its openers on Friday night.

Here's everything to know for this weekend's postseason slate, which should provide plenty more exciting action.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Weekend Schedule (All Times ET)

All games can be streamed live on NBC Sports Live

Friday

Game 1: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 1: Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Saturday

Game 2: Dallas at St. Louis, 3 p.m., NBC

Game 2: Columbus at Boston, 8 p.m., NBC

Sunday

Game 2: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m., NBC

Game 2: Colorado at San Jose, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Weekend Preview

It took overtime, but the Boston Bruins opened the second round with Thursday's 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, who hadn't played since completing a first-round sweep versus the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 16.

The Bruins, who played only two days after their Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, will again have the home-ice advantage for Saturday's Game 2 as they look for a 2-0 lead over the Blue Jackets.

"The group we have is very special," Boston center Marcus Johansson said, according to NHL.com's Matt Kalman. "I mean there is nothing that fazes us."

The St. Louis Blues also notched a 3-2 home win to open their second-round series against the Dallas Stars. The series will continue Saturday afternoon.

"I'm happy with the outcome," Blues goalie Jordan Binnington said, according to NHL.com's Louie Korac. "I think both teams were feeling each other out in the first couple periods, and the third period was pretty tight and they were coming hard. We have to regroup and focus for Game 2 now."

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Blues and Stars each played a six-game series in the first round. This should be a competitive series, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Dallas tie it up in Game 2.

Friday night's action features a pair of Game 1 matchups. First, the New York Islanders host the Carolina Hurricanes, then the San Jose Sharks host the Colorado Avalanche.

The Hurricanes and Sharks each played seven-game series in the first round, so they'll be looking to take down opponents that got more rest heading into the second round.

"If you're asking me if I'd rather have a week off, I'd take the week off," San Jose coach Peter DeBoer said, according to NHL.com's David Satriano. "I don't think there's an advantage. We just played two overtime games. ... I'm more worried about our emotional level than our physical. You're fighting for your life for three games in a row. That taxes you emotionally so we've got to get our emotional levels back up when we come out on the ice on Friday night."

Both series that start Friday night will continue with Game 2 matchups on Sunday.