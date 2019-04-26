Police Called to Tyreek Hill's House After Audio Leaks About Alleged Child Abuse

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Police were reportedly called to Tyreek Hill’s home in Overland Park, Kansas, on Thursday night.

TMZ Sports reported the news, noting the police went to the house a mere two hours after audio tapes of the wide receiver "purportedly capturing Hill threatening his fiancee during a heated conversation about their child abuse case had gone public."

According to TMZ, nobody was arrested. What’s more, it wasn’t even clear if Hill was home when police were called to the house, where they remained for approximately 20 minutes.

Angie Ricono of KCTV-5 noted the outlet obtained an 11-minute recording of Hill and his fiance, Crystal Espinal, discussing the police investigation into the alleged battery. Hill denies breaking his son’s arm in the recording, while Espinal said she covered for him while speaking to investigators.

Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star reported on the investigation as well, pointing out Espinal said, "Daddy did it" and "he is terrified of you" when paraphrasing their son’s words.



"You need to be terrified of me, too, b---h," Hill responded in the recording.

Pryor shared a statement from Chiefs general manager Brett Veach that said Hill will not participate in team activities while additional information is gathered:

"Earlier this evening we were made aware of the audio between Tyreek and Crystal. We were made aware of this information in real time, just like the general public.

"We were deeply disturbed by what we heard and were deeply concerned. Obviously we have great concern for Crystal. We are greatly concerned for Tyreek, but our main focus and main concern is with the young child.

"We will make the right decision regarding Tyreek Hill."

According to Pryor, this comes a day after Johnson County prosecutor Steve Howe said charges wouldn’t be filed even though he thought a crime occurred because there was no evidence confirming who did it.

Ricono noted both Hill and Espinal lost custody of their child in a separate Child Protective Services investigation, and the wide receiver has a "no contact" order.