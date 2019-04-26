NHL Playoffs 2019: TV Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Friday's Stanley Cup Games

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The second round of the NHL playoffs got off to an exciting start on Thursday night, with a pair of games each decided by one goal. On Friday, the other two second-round series will get underway.

The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues started their respective second-round series with 3-2 wins at home. Boston pulled out an overtime victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the Blues defeated the Dallas Stars.

Friday Schedule, Odds

Game 1: Carolina +120 (bet $100 to win $120) at N.Y. Islanders -135 (bet $135 to win $100), 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 1: Colorado +115 at San Jose -130, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Odds via Caesars. All Times ET.

Friday Predictions

New York over Carolina

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The New York Islanders enter this series with much more rest than the Carolina Hurricanes, who finished a seven-game series win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night. New York swept the Pittsburgh Penguins in the opening round and hasn't played since April 16.

It may have been a long layoff for the Islanders, but they were impressive against the Penguins, outscoring them 14-6 in the four-game series and allowing only one goal in each of the final three games.

"We just want to play," New York coach Barry Trotz said, according to NHL.com's Brian Compton. "You could tell that there [are] guys that are turning the switch on a little bit more, not that they turned it off. They've done a really good job, but I think the urgency is definitely there. They were a little more business-like [on Thursday], if you will."

The Islanders may get off to a slow start in their first game in 10 days, but they will get it going late to start off this series with a win.

Colorado over San Jose

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

It took a lot for the San Jose Sharks to reach this point. After trailing 3-1 in their first-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights, they rallied for a double overtime win in Game 6 and a come-from-behind overtime victory in Game 7.

The Sharks may go on to win this series, but they are not going to win the opening game. The well-rested Colorado Avalanche haven't played since winning a five-game series against the Calgary Flames on April 19.

The Avalanche may have had the fewest regular-season points of any postseason team, but they were impressive against the Flames, reeling off four straight victories and scoring three or more goals in each of them. Colorado will continue to play well by winning the opener against San Jose.

"The way we played [at the end] in the regular season, it's carried over to the postseason," Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer said, according to NHL.com's Rick Sadowski. He continued:

"We ground it out and we got it done. Treating every game of the regular season as a Game 7 helped us a lot. You work hard in practice, you try to perform on the ice in the games and get the results the team needs, to be there for the boys and hopefully play consistently."