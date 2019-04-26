Vladimir Tarasenko, Blues Beat Stars 3-2 to Take 1-0 Playoff Series Lead

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Robby Fabbri's first goal since Nov. 23 helped the St. Louis Blues get one game closer to the franchise's first Stanley Cup as St. Louis bested the Dallas Stars 3-2 in Game 1 of their second-round series.

While the Stars answered when John Klingberg sent the puck across the face of the net for Jason Spezza to slap home, the Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko finished Dallas off for good with two goals, his third and fourth of this postseason.

The Stars outshot the Blues 29-20 but couldn't finish off their near chances and fell into droughts where they struggled to get the puck on target.

By the time Dallas began really crowding the net and challenging Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, it was too late. The Stars snuck in a controversial power-play goal with two minutes and five seconds left in the third period.

St. Louis' success scoring—specifically Tarasenko—might in part have been because the Stars were without defenseman Jamie Oleksiak, who was ruled out with a lower-body injury after appearing in the last four games of Dallas' first-round series against Nashville.

What's Next?

St. Louis will again host Dallas for Game 2 on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

