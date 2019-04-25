Tom Brady Jokes About Being 6th-Round Pick Before 2019 NFL Draft

Tom Brady Jokes About Being 6th-Round Pick Before 2019 NFL DraftApril 25, 2019
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady offered some helpful advice to incoming rookies with the start of the 2019 NFL draft just hours away.
Brady referenced the fact he was famously the 199th overall pick in the 2000 draft:
Tom Brady @TomBrady
Good luck to everyone waiting to hear their name called tonight. Remember, there’s more than just going in the first round!
Earlier in April, the six-time Super Bowl champion celebrated the anniversary of the Patriots selecting him in the sixth round:
Tom Brady @TomBrady
19 years ago today the @patriots took a chance on the guy in this photo: Me (199) 😂. Thank you to EVERYONE who’s helped me to prove them right! Also, did they stop taking these photos after mine?? 🤣🤣 https://t.co/qxBoCc0F1H
Brady appeared in just one game as a rookie in 2000. Two games into the 2001 season, he replaced an injured Drew Bledsoe and the rest is history.
The 41-year-old is likely to be remembered as the greatest quarterback ever in the NFL. He's fourth all-time in passing yards (70,514) and third in touchdowns (517), as well as owning the record for most Super Bowl wins for one player.
The odds of landing another Brady in a late round are extremely remote, but his career arc leads fans every year to wonder whether a hidden gem is lurking near the end of the draft.
