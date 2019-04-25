Tom Brady Jokes About Being 6th-Round Pick Before 2019 NFL Draft

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2019

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts during the Super Bowl Victory Parade on February 05, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady offered some helpful advice to incoming rookies with the start of the 2019 NFL draft just hours away. 

Brady referenced the fact he was famously the 199th overall pick in the 2000 draft:

Earlier in April, the six-time Super Bowl champion celebrated the anniversary of the Patriots selecting him in the sixth round:

Brady appeared in just one game as a rookie in 2000. Two games into the 2001 season, he replaced an injured Drew Bledsoe and the rest is history.

The 41-year-old is likely to be remembered as the greatest quarterback ever in the NFL. He's fourth all-time in passing yards (70,514) and third in touchdowns (517), as well as owning the record for most Super Bowl wins for one player.

The odds of landing another Brady in a late round are extremely remote, but his career arc leads fans every year to wonder whether a hidden gem is lurking near the end of the draft.

